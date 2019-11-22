Old Chang Kee to offer black-coloured puffs on Black Friday next week

SINGAPORE - If you like your coffee "black like your soul", Old Chang Kee has the perfect pick-me-up puff coming your way next Friday (Nov 29).

It is rolling out black-coloured curry puffs to coincide with the annual Black Friday sales.

Their premium Black Pepper Chicken'O will be available for one day only next Friday, Old Chang Kee said in a press statement on Friday.

The puff is totally black, it said, "from black on the outside to black on the inside".

Its bamboo charcoal pastry is stuffed with tender chicken pieces, cubed potatoes, onions and button mushrooms, infused with black pepper flavour.

This snack not only looks good, but is also said to be a healthier choice, as the pastry is made from antioxidant rich bamboo charcoal powder.

The Black Pepper Chicken'O puffs are halal certified and will be available at Old Chang Kee outlets across the island for $2 each next Friday.