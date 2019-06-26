Odette up 10 spots to No. 18 on world's top eateries list

Mirazur from Menton, France, took the top spot in The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 at a gala awards ceremony at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre yesterday.

Chef Mauro Colagreco, who is originally from Argentina and runs the fine-dining restaurant in the French Riviera, thanked the countries that opened doors to him. He said on stage after receiving the award: "We all share the values of France - liberte, egalite, fraternite (liberty, equality, fraternity)."

The restaurant climbed two positions from No. 3 last year.

Odette remained Singapore's only entry on the list, moving up to No. 18 from No. 28 last year. The fine-dining French restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore is helmed by chef Julien Royer.

Last year's top two winners - Osteria Francescana from Modena, Italy, and El Celler de Can Roca from Girona, Spain - were both not eligible for this year's list after a Best of the Best category - a hall of fame for previous No. 1 restaurants - was created this year.

The latest iteration of Noma from Copenhagen took the second position after reopening with a new address and concept last year.

The highest entry for a restaurant in Asia was Gaggan from Bangkok. It took the No. 4 spot, up a notch from last year's No. 5 spot.

And a Chinese restaurant finally made it to the list. The Chairman from Hong Kong made its debut at No. 41.

The highest climber was Azurmendi from Larrabetzu, Spain, which moved from No. 43 to No. 14.

Rounding up the top five positions were Asador Etxebarri from Axpe, Spain, at No 3. and Geranium from Copenhagen at No. 5.

A number of special awards had also been announced in the weeks leading up to the gala. Daniela Soto-Innes, the chef-partner of modern Mexican restaurant Cosme in New York, was named World's Best Female Chef. Best Pastry Chef was Jessica Prealpato, the head pastry chef at fine-dining French restaurant Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athenee in Paris.

Ristorante Lido 84, located on the shores of Lake Garda in northern Italy, was named One To Watch. The Italian restaurant is run by sibling chef-owners Riccardo and Giancarlo Camanini.

This was the first time The World's 50 Best Restaurants' awards ceremony was held in Asia. Last year's event was held in Bilbao, Spain.

The list is produced by British media company William Reed Business Media and is based on a poll of international chefs, restaurateurs, gourmands and restaurant critics.

• Additional reporting by Eunice Quek