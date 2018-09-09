Nordic food goes Zen

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

TOP SWEDISH CHEF TO OPEN IN BUKIT PASOH

Lifestyle and food group Unlisted Collection has teamed up with famed Swedish chef-restaurateur Bjorn Frantzen of Restaurant Frantzen, Stockholm's only three-Michelin-starred restaurant, to open a new restaurant in the space previously occupied by the now-defunct two-starred Restaurant Andre in Bukit Pasoh.

The 24-seat Nordic restaurant, which will be called Restaurant Zen, will open on Nov 21.

Chef-restaurateur Frantzen also runs restaurants such as Nordiska Kantinen and Botanique in Stockholm, as well as Frantzen's Kitchen and The Flying Elk in Hong Kong.

IMDA: A DAY IN THE KITCHEN VIDEO SERIES

On Aug 30, ST launched a new food video series in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The first episode focused on a braised duck and kway chap hawker stall.

The videos are released fortnightly and the next episode, which features chef-owner Yong Bing Ngen of Chinese restaurant Majestic at Marina One, will air this Thursday.

Other eateries to be featured in the series include Haron Satay at East Coast Lagoon Food Village, fusion restaurant Morsels at Dempsey Hill and one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Braci in Boat Quay.

A RECIPE TO TRY

Follow The New York Times' recipe for a plum tart. It looks like a giant shortbread cookie but, once cut, reveals a filling of simmered plums glistening with honey.

