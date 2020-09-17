New York's famous Luke's Lobster to open at Shaw House

Sink your teeth into chunks of Maine lobster when New York's famed Luke's Lobster opens next Wednesday at Shaw House's Isetan Scotts.

The grilled and buttered lobster roll remains the star item and - at $25.50 - is priced slightly below Burger & Lobster's version, which costs $28.

You can also go for the sweet crab roll ($23.50), and shrimp roll ($21.50). All rolls are drizzled with melted butter and dusted with the brand's "secret seasoning", made from a blend of herbs.

Or have the best of all three with the Luke's Trio ($33.50), in which you can get half of each roll.

Complete the meal with clam chowder ($11.50) or lobster bisque ($12.90), along with housemade lemonade ($6.50), iced teas and beer.

More dishes will be added to the menu, including a grilled cheese sandwich filled with either lobster or crab.

To minimise queues at the 23-seat outlet, now down to 17 seats due to safe distancing requirements, you can pre-order online for takeaway from today.

Luke's Lobster is brought in by lifestyle company Caerus Holding, best known for engineering the debut of New York's famous cake boutique Lady M here in 2013.

Two months ago, Caerus Holding brought in Danish confectionery brand Leckerbaer, located in a neighbouring unit to Luke's Lobster.

Founded in 2009, Luke's Lobster has 22 food trucks and restaurants across the United States and 10 locations in Japan.

Its opening in Singapore marks its foray into South-east Asia.