New ST Food newsletter serves up a weekly buffet of latest news in F&B

SINGAPORE - Foodies, you can now feed your appetite for food news with a weekly compilation of the best eats in town and the latest food trends, videos and news stories.

The Straits Times food website ST Food is launching a newsletter on Aug 8, and it will be sent to subscribers every Wednesday.

This week's issue will give the lowdown on various happenings in the local food scene, from the opening of Violet Oon's fourth restaurant and where to find affordable crispy gyoza, to recipes for beancurd snacks and a feature on South African wines.

The newsletter is one of many foodie resources from ST Food, the Straits Times' foodie microsite.

The website not only showcases reviews of restaurants, cafes and hawker stalls, but also features recipes, videos and the hottest food trends in the food and beverage scene. There is also a dedicated section for wines, spirits and other alcohol-related stories.

It includes content from ST's sister publications The Business Times and The New Paper, as well as stories from international publications.