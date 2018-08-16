New Chengdu-inspired dishes on Birds Of A Feather's refreshed menu

(THE NEW PAPER) - After it opened in November 2016, Birds Of A Feather was one of the rare restaurants I kept returning to.

Some questioned its authenticity, but I have no issues with that.

There are many excellent places with faithful renditions of Sichuan cuisine, but it was exciting to try a new version of it. After a while, I got distracted and stopped eating there. So imagine my happiness when I found out that it had come up with a new menu.

Head chef Eugene See made trips to Chengdu to get inspired and returned with dishes that embrace the flavours of Chengdu, while presenting it in a fun way.

The food is as good as ever.

One of the best new items is the Charcoal Grilled Pork Bits ($15), chunks of deep-fried pork belly (marinated overnight in spices such as cumin and Sichuan pepper) on a bed of Japanese sweet potato, crispy rice pieces and charred green chilli.

The star is the pork, which has the kick of spice without being one-note. The sweet potato also gives it texture and a touch of sweetness.

The Birds Not Stinky Tofu ($16) is a great way to introduce the legendary smelly tofu to a newbie. The tofu is mixed with cheese to reduce the impact of the pungent tofu. While that is the centrepiece of the dish, I was drawn to the fried soya bean. I could not stop snacking on it the entire night.

It may look unassuming, but the twist to the Sichuan Oxtail Soup ($24) is the taste of dang gui in the soup. The aromatic herb adds a pleasant hint of bitterness, which makes the soup more balanced and appealing.

Good Slime Shine (from $23) is Chinese yam noodles in a typical Sichuan hot and sour sauce. It is meant to provide a reprieve from the spicy dishes, so in comparison, it is quite bland. This is great if you want subtlety, but I am not a fan.

If you like drama, be sure to order Ice2 Baby ($15). Just the act of getting the dessert to your table is a production, with smoke billowing from under the bowl. And it is such a joy to look at - the colours are so pretty, with bits of fruits, jelly and flowers.

You will be pleasantly surprised by the taste too. It is refreshing, slightly sweet and perfect to end the meal with.