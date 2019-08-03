National Day dining deals: Get a $10 credit when you Chope these 10 restaurants

SINGAPORE - Get rewarded when you check out The Sunday Times' picks of restaurants to visit. Make a reservation via this article with the promo code STFOOD to earn 400 Chope-Dollars (equivalent to about $10) , Natalie Tay reports

WILD HONEY

The restaurant, which serves breakfast all day long, has an extensive selection of brunch items, from acai bowls and pancakes to steak frites and shakshouka.

For meats, try Tunisian ($24++), a spicy shakshouka full of peppers, chilli, chorizo and eggs.

The dish is served with grilled lafa flat bread and tabouleh, a refreshing side salad.

A meat-free version is also available.

The Jerusalem Shakshukit ($30++) is a more meaty dish and available only at the Mandarin Gallery branch. Lamb and beef mince sits atop a bed of tchigurt, pesto, harissa and olive tapenade, and the dish is served with pita bread and sunflower seed tabouleh.

Flinder's Lane ($28++, above), from the vegetarian category, comes with a crispy base of filo pastry, poached eggs, avocado, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Where: 03-01/02 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road MRT: Somerset Tel: 6235-3900 Open: 9am to 9pm (Sundays to Thursdays), 9am to 10pm (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays) Info: E-mail general@wildhoney.com.sg

Flinder's Lane from Wild Honey. PHOTO: WILD HONEY



WAH LOK



Braised Bird’s Nest wrapped with Egg White in Red Carrot Soup from Wah Lok. PHOTO: WAH LOK



Enjoy classic dim sum favourites during the lunch service and feast on sumptuous seafood dishes in the evening.

Two must-tries from the dim sum menu are Baked Barbecued Pork Buns and Baked Custard Bun (both $6++), both of which come with fillings to the brim.

One of Wah Lok's classics is Double-boiled Whole Yellow Melon Soup with Mixed Seafood ($22++), served in a hollowed-out melon.

For a more deluxe option, order Braised Bird's Nest wrapped with Egg White in Red Carrot Soup ($58++ a person, above).

The bird's nest is wrapped in a parcel of egg white and is as much a feast for the eyes as it is the mouth.

Where: Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah Tel: 6311-8188/6311-8189 Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays) 11am to 2.30pm, 6.30 to 10.30pm (Sundays and public holidays) Info: E-mail wah.lok@carltonhotel.sg

JUMBO SEAFOOD



Chilli Crab from JUMBO Seafood. PHOTO: JUMBO SEAFOOD



Though the home-grown brand has restaurants all over Singapore and Asia, its very first restaurant at the iconic East Coast Seafood Centre remains one of its most popular branches.

A must-try is the award-winning Chilli Crab (above). The chilli sauce is not too spicy, making it an easy dish for children too.

Choose from the sweet, meaty Mud Crab or the lighter, nutty Dungeness Crab (both $8.80++ for 100g).

Or try Live Prawns Fried With Cereal (from $22++), juicy prawns coated with crispy oat cereal.

Jumbo puts a unique twist on the classic seafood yam ring with Scallops In Yam Ring (from $18++).

Instead of one giant yam ring, individual scallops are nestled in a ring of fluffy and flavourful yam paste, then deep-fried and served with sweet plum sauce.

Where: 01-07/08 East Coast Seafood Centre, Block 1206 East Coast Parkway MRT: Bedok Tel: 6442-3435 Open: 5 to 11.45pm (last order: 11.15pm) (Mondays to Fridays), 11.30am to midnight (last order: 11.15pm) (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) Info: www.jumboseafood.com.sg/en/contact

POTATO HEAD



Smokin’ B-Boy from Potato Head. PHOTO: POTATO HEAD



Bar-restaurant Potato Head offers four distinct dining experiences. Dig into a variety of juicy burgers and hot dogs in one of the many dining areas or enjoy the view over a drink at the rooftop bar.

The classic cheeseburger is jazzed up with fun add-ons and funky names.

Try signature burger Fun Boy Three ($23++), a 150g Black Angus beef patty topped with roasted portobello mushroom and garlic miso butter, or Smokin' B-Boy ($23++, above), a cheeseburger with Dingley Dell beer and treacle streaky bacon and bawang goreng.

Truffle lovers will love Truffle Hound ($16++), a prime beef frankfurter or smoked chicken sausage with truffle aioli, melted truffle cheese and truffle oil.

Where: 36 Keong Saik Road MRT: Outram Tel: 6327-1939 Open: 11 to 1am (Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays), 11 to 2am (Fridays and Saturdays) Info: E-mail sg.reservation@pttfamily.com

STRAITSKITCHEN



Laksa from StraitsKitchen. PHOTO: STRAITSKITCHEN



The restaurant at Grand Hyatt serves one of the few halal-certified buffets in the Orchard area.

There, you can savour some of Singapore's most iconic hawker dishes such as satay and carrot cake. Watch the chefs whip up your food before your eyes.

Try the chicken rice, which comes with a special chilli sauce and ginger paste made fresh daily by the speciality chefs.

Then, have a bowl of laksa, which comes with thick rice vermicelli in spicy and rich broth, topped with black tiger prawns, among other ingredients.

The buffet is $58++ an adult for lunch and $68++ for dinner.

Where: Grand Hyatt Singapore, Lobby Level, 10 Scotts Road MRT: Orchard Tel: 6732-1234 Open: Lunch: noon to 2.30pm (weekdays), 12.30 to 3pm (weekends and public holidays); dinner: 6 to 10.30pm daily Info: www.singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com/straitskitchen.html

NEW UBIN SEAFOOD



Black Angus ribeye served with fried potato wedges and fried rice from New Ubin Seafood Zhongshan Park. PHOTO: NEW UBIN ZHONGSHAN PARK



Known for its excellent zi char dishes, New Ubin Seafood's branch at Chijmes retains its signature wok hei goodness, says The Sunday Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke.

One of its famous dishes is USDA Black Angus "Choice" Rib Eye ($16++ for 100g, available at 500g, 600g and 700g, above).

The beef comes medium rare and is tender and juicy. The meat, cut into cubes, is served with caramelised onions and fried potato wedges as well as a plate of "heart attack" fried rice cooked with beef drippings.

For a less sinful dish, try Boss Bee Hoon ($12++) - a simple yet tasty dish of fried beehoon with egg and chye sim.

The rice noodles go well with Smoked Pork Curry ($29++) - a dish of house-smoked pork belly cooked in a thick curry with eggplant, lady's finger, cabbage and tau pok.

Where: 02-01B/C Chijmes, 30 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/ Bras Basah Tel: 9740-6870 Open: 11am to 3pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm daily Info: www.facebook.com/NewUbinSeafoodChijmes/

BIRDS OF A FEATHER



Chicken In Chillies from Birds of a Feather. PHOTO: BIRDS OF A FEATHER



The cooking is purportedly Western with Sichuan touches, but actually swings from dishes that are totally Sichuan to almost totally Western. In between are some offerings that bridge East and West.

In a review by The Sunday Times food critic Wong Ah Yoke, he notes that it is good that the chef does not tone down the peppery Sichuan flavours, even with the fusion dishes.

Sichuan dish laziji ($16++, above), which the restaurant calls Find The Chicken In The Chillies, is a deep-fried diced chicken that comes buried under a pile of dried red chillies. It is spicy and delicious.

Where: 01-01, 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer Tel: 6221-7449 Open: 10.30am to 3pm, 5 to 11pm (Mondays to Wednesdays), 10.30am to 3pm, 5pm to midnight (Thursdays), 10.30am to midnight (Fridays and Saturdays), 10.30am to 10pm (Sundays)

Info: www.facebook.com/birdsofafeathersg/

THE MALAYAN COUNCIL



Angus Ribeye Masak Merah from The Malayan Council. PHOTO: ST FILE



The food at Malayan Council's second branch in Bussorah Street is just as good as in the original venue, says ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

Before you dig into its delectable Malay dishes, try the Thai-inspired Pad Thai Salad ($18+).

Rice vermicelli, salad greens, cashews, prawns, grape tomatoes and peanuts are dressed in a tangy dressing that mimics the flavours of the iconic noodle dish.

Angus Ribeye Masak Merah ($37+, above) is cooked perfectly medium rare and the masak merah sauce is spicy, aromatic and flavourful.

For dessert, have the Putu Piring Cake ($10.50+), light sponge layers sandwiched with not-too-sweet cream and little boulders of gula melaka.

Where: 71 Bussorah Street MRT: Bugis Tel: 9009-7345 Open: 11.30am to 10pm daily Info: www.facebook.com/Themalayacouncil/

HANS IM GLUCK GERMAN BURGERGRILL



Burger from Hans Im Gluck. PHOTO: HANS IM GLUCK



The casual gourmet burger restaurant specialises in vegan, vegetarian, beef and chicken burgers served alongside salads, tea infusions and cocktails.

Food writer Rebecca Lynne Tan recommends the signature Birkenwald ($17++), a beef burger with mushrooms topped with sour cream-scallion sauce.

For a meat-free alternative, have the Abendrot ($15++) burger, an Olive patty with parmesan cheese and grilled vegetable tartare.

All burgers can be customised, with a choice of sourdough, multigrain or no bun at all.

Where: 01-57 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront Tel: 9738-5482 Open: 11am to midnight (Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays), 11 to 1am (Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays) Info: E-mail vivocity@higburgergrill.com

BLU KOUZINA



A meat platter from Greek Restaurant Blu Kouzina. It comes with succulent lamb chops, juicy beef patties, beef kalamaki (grilled cubed marinated beef on skewers) and meatballs. PHOTO: BLU KOUZINA



Blu Kouzina specialises in authentic, hearty Greek cuisine. A must-try starter is the fresh and light Horiatiki, or Greek salad with cucumber, olives and onions, served with a block of feta ($22.80++ for the full salad), says food writer Rebecca Lynne Tan.

Mains include a meat platter (from $55.80++, above) of lamb chops, beef patties, grilled cubed marinated beef on skewers and meatballs.

Where: 01-21, 10 Dempsey Road MRT: Holland Village Tel: 6875- 0872 Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 10pm daily Info: blukouzina.com

To chope: https://bit.ly/2K9Zjm6

