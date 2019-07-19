Michelin Guide Singapore out in September

The fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore will be unveiled at a glitzy gala on Sept 17 at Capella Hotel.

The event announcing the Michelin-starred restaurants is titled Star Revelation and Gala Dinner ($599 nett a person). Its theme, Kitchens Of Progression, pays homage to this year's global trend of sustainability.

The six-course dinner will be prepared by a star-studded line-up of chefs whose restaurants have Michelin stars.

They include chef Guillaume Galliot of three-Michelin-starred Caprice in Hong Kong; chef Kelvin Au Yeung of three-Michelin-starred Jade Dragon in Macau; and chef Arisara Chongphanitkul of oneMichelin-starred Saawaan in Bangkok.

Representing Singapore are chef Sebastien Lepinoy of two-Michelinstarred Les Amis at Shaw Centre; chef Beppe de Vito of one-Michelinstarred Braci in Boat Quay; and chefs Joshua Brown and Greg Bess of one-Michelin-starred Cut by Wolfgang Puck at Marina Bay Sands.

As in previous years, the guide's Bib Gourmand list will be released a week before the starred establishments are revealed. The Bib Gourmand lists eateries with "good quality and good value cooking".

The gastronomic guide, which covers cities all over the world, is by French tyre company Michelin.

The Michelin Guide Singapore ($39.95) is available for pre-order at guide.michelin.com/sg/order-guide-sg