Memorable meal for ST subscribers

Thirteen subscribers of The Straits Times (ST) and their guests were treated to an exclusive fine-dining meal at modern European restaurant table65 on Tuesday evening.

They were winners of a five-course dinner for two worth $344++, as part of a contest held under the ST+ news with benefits programme, which rewards subscribers. The dinner was sponsored by Resorts World Sentosa.

Hosted by ST senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke, the meal featured dishes from celebrity Dutch chef Richard van Oostenbrugge's new spring menu.

Dishes such as couscous of basmati rice with spring vegetables and an apple tart dessert were served.

ST subscriber Poh Jia Rong, 28, was impressed by both the food and the open-concept kitchen. "I could see the chef work and it made me excited to taste the dishes," says the junior category manager at e-commerce site Redmart.

Mr Eric Yip, a director at software company Oracle, enjoyed the novel dishes.

While the 52-year-old has won movie tickets under the ST+ news with benefits programme before, he says the fine-dining experience was a more memorable prize.

"You may forget the movie after you watch it. This dinner is something I'll remember because the food was so unique."