Meals for Ramadan

This year’s Ramadan is a stay-home affair – sans visits to the annual Ramadan bazaars to pick up snacks and food, or family meals at restaurants – as the world rides out the coronavirus pandemic.

From themed iftar (break fast meal) sets from hotels to a historyladen biryani meal, here are some delivery or self pick-up options recommended by The Sunday Times to break fast with.

Islandwide deliveries are typically done between 4 and 7pm, but slots fill up early, so plan ahead.

1 KINTAMANI’S CULINARY JOURNEY ACROSS INDONESIA

The Indonesian restaurant in Furama Riverfront, best known for its Tahu Telur (deep-fried beancurd and egg), is offering several family sets, themed for different regions in Indonesia, namely Yogjakarta, Manado, Minangkabau and Palembang.

Their Jogjakarta package, for example, comes with everything from Bubur Surau (traditional chicken porridge) to Udang Mercon (spiced prawn with herbs) and an assortment of kueh.

A set for two starts at $40.70 and, yes, you can order its Tahu Telur ($10.70) as an a la carte item on the side.

Delivery: Free delivery with a minimum spend of $50

Where: Self pick-up at Furama Riverfront, 405 Havelock Road

Open: 24 hours

Tel: WhatsApp on 9115-9926 or call 6739-6463

Info: Go to www.furamariverfront.oddle.me/en_SG or e-mail kintamini.riverfront@furama.com.

2 ISLAMIC RESTAURANT’S BIRYANI

Self-styled as the “great-grandfather” of biryani in Singapore, the almost century-old Islamic Restaurant, which was established in 1921, is continuing operations under the current circuit breaker measures with deliveries and takeaways.

Its “dial a beryani” service includes signature items like chicken, mutton, fish, fried chicken and vegetarian biryani (priced at $12 each) as well as prawn biryani ($14).

There is also a selection of North Indian dishes like tandoori chicken and naan, and comforting favourites like mee goreng and nasi goreng kampong. Delivery: Minimum order of $60, with delivery fees ranging from $10 to $20 depending on location

Where: 745 North Bridge Road

Open: 10am to 8pm daily

Tel: 6296-1161

Info: Go to www.dial-a-beryani.sg or e-mail enquiry@islamic.sg

3 HILTON SINGAPORE’S IFTAR-TO-GO

As part of its iftar options, Hilton Singapore is offering an Arabic mezze platter ($28, comprising hummus, baba ganoush, labneh, pita bread and more) as well as a nasi ambeng set for two ($36, comprising beef rendang, sambal prawn, kofta meatballs and more). More dishes like soup kambing with baguette ($8) or chicken and mutton satay ($8 for half a dozen sticks) can be added on.

Orders above $38 come with complimentary dates and Nonya kueh.

Delivery: Via GrabFood

Where: Self pick-up (additional 20 per cent off) via drive-through is available from 4 to 6pm daily at Hilton Singapore, 581 Orchard Road. To order, customers can contact the hotel via WhatsApp on 9107-9209 or e-mail sinhi.f&b@hilton.com with their orders and make payment through PayNow

Open: 10am to 4pm daily

Info: www.hiltonsingaporerestaurants.com/offers

4 ALL THINGS DELICIOUS’ IFTAR MINI BUFFETS

Instead of slaving over the stove, let popular bakery-cafe All Things Delicious do the hard work for you.

It has put together mini buffet spreads (starting at $125.90) that draw on international comfort foods and come with a dip, salad, main dish, carbohydrate option and dessert.

Options include dishes like roasted eggplant and yogurt dip, tuna Nicoise pasta salad, French chicken stew Poulet Basquaise, basmati rice pilaf and its best-selling sticky toffee pudding.

Each mini buffet, which has to be ordered three days in advance, is good for four to six people.

Also order Hari Raya cookies from its Ramadan & Raya online store (allthingsdelicious.sg/pages/iftar-store), which has gift baskets, cakes and bestsellers like coconut gula melaka cookies (from $13.90).

Delivery: $9.90 or $14.90, depending on location. Free delivery for orders over $250

Where: Self pick-up at 01-01, 34 Arab Street

Open: 9am to 5pm daily

Tel: 6291-4252

Info: Go to allthingsdelicious.sg or e-mail hello@atd.sg

5 THE BLACK HOLE GROUP’S ONE-STOP SHOP

With pasta bar Tipo, burger bar Working Title, Mexican taqueria Afterwit, British kitchen Mad Sailors and grill The Co-op under its belt, The Black Hole Group has a one-stop ordering platform for dishes from all its restaurants.

Head to www.theblackhole.oddle.me to pick up everything from fresh pasta to wagyu beef burgers and fish tacos.

Delivery: $5 islandwide delivery with a minimum order of $35 or free delivery with a minimum spend of $50. Self pick-up is also available. West: The Co-op Bukit Batok, 2 Bukit Batok West Avenue 7, 01-07 A B; 10am to 9.15pm daily East: The Co-op Tampines, HomeTeamNS Tampines, Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk, 03-04, near lobby B or F; 10am to 9.15pm daily Central: Tipo Pasta Bar, 785 North Bridge Road, 24 hours

Tel: 8816-9418

Info: Go to www.theblackhole.sg or e-mail ask@theblackhole.sg