Martha Stewart's durian mix-up

MARTHA STEWART WEBSITE MISTAKES DURIAN FOR JACKFRUIT

Famed American television personality and domestic goddess Martha Stewart's eponymous lifestyle website made a blunder last week when it mistook durian for jackfruit.

An article, titled Here's Exactly How To Use Jackfruit, used an image of durian instead of jackfruit, resulting in flak from netizens.

TAIGAI OPENS AT NEX

Popular Chinese speciality tea chain TaiGai opened its first overseas store at Nex mall in Serangoon Central earlier this month.

The chain from Shenzhen plans to launch another seven stores in Singapore by the end of next year.

VIDEO: BEHIND THE SCENES AT MAJESTIC RESTAURANT

The second episode of new food series A Day In The Kitchen, featuring chef-owner Yong Bing Ngen of Chinese restaurant Majestic at Marina One, was released last Thursday.

