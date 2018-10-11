Making everything from scratch

At Morsels in Dempsey Hill, chef-owner Petrina Loh serves dishes inspired by her childhood and travels around the globe.

The 36-year-old makes it a point to have a good balance of flavours - sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami - on every plate.

Here, everything is made in-house. Think sauces, pickles and various types of kimchi and other fermented and preserved items.

And whereas many restaurants would opt for store-bought jars of hoisin sauce, she chooses to make her own instead, so that she has "better control over the end result".

Her five-year-old, 40-seat restaurant relocated from Mayo Street in the Jalan Besar area to Dempsey Hill last year. It serves Asian fusion fare.

Chef Loh, a former finance executive who worked in private banking for eight years before deciding to embark on her second career as a chef, is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, which runs a Le Cordon Bleu culinary programme.

She started cooking for friends and family as a way to relieve work stress.

She says: "Conversations, celebratory occasions, bonding with friends and family - these always take place over meals and that is why food is special to me."

Watch a video for some behind-the-scenes action at Morsels and find out more about what makes chef Loh tick.

The video is the fourth in a six-part series by The Straits Times in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

