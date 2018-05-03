Madame Fan offers traditional Chinese as well as experimental dishes

(THE NEW PAPER) - The NCO Club in Beach Road is an institution.

It started as The Britannia Club in 1952, was renamed The NCO Club in 1974 and was gazetted as a conservation site in 2002. It is now part of the South Bridge Club.

When I was a national serviceman, I went there to get cheap beer. I returned recently to dine at the Chinese restaurant Madame Fan, and the memories returned.

Here's fair warning: If you're there with a male friend who has spent any amount of time there, he will recount every little tedious detail, just like I did.

The frozen smiles on the faces of my dining companions couldn't stop me.

Madame Fan still looks sexy and dangerous, with moody interiors, velvet seats and dim lights, plus a wonderfully eclectic playlist that had me trying to find the songs on Spotify.

Luckily, it wasn't style over substance when it came to the food.

I also like that while there are some experimental items on the menu, the signatures are resolutely traditional.

There is nothing new with the Double Boiled Four Treasure Soup ($28) but that's precisely why it is so good.

Sometimes you should not mess with the formula.

The ingredients - sea cucumber, fish maw, dried scallop and crab meat - provided the textures, flavours and depth to make this a show stopper.



Crispy Aromatic Duck. PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK



The Crispy Aromatic Duck ($38 for half a duck) lives up to its name.

The skin is crispy but the fat of the duck keeps it juicy.

You can eat it any style (including with caviar, at $170) but just skin right into the mouth is my favourite way.



Gambero Rosso Prawn. PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK



The XO sauce that is in the Gambero Rosso Prawn ($58) needs to be bottled because it is just the right amount of spicy and umami.

One of the most memorable dishes I had at Madame Fan was the stir fried Gai Lan ($14, from the lunch menu).

The vegetables are almost crispy, but it is the slivers of Kelatan salted fish that did the work. It is such a simple dish but brought me so much pleasure.



Braised Soon Hock. PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK



The Soon Hock ($14 per 100 grams) is usually fried or steamed, but ask for braised for a lovely experience. The sauce is aromatic and savoury and good with rice.