Long queues at In-N-Out pop-up

It was not exactly in and out - fans of American burger chain In-N-Out yesterday waited for hours for a taste of its offerings.

About 150 people were seen lining up at Columbus Cafe in Upper Thomson at around noon at an In-N-Out Burger pop-up hosted by the cafe.

The first customer arrived at 6.30am. At 7.30am, wristbands were given out and all 320 of these were taken within half an hour.

The wristband allowed each person to buy one burger - a double-double ($5), a cheeseburger ($4) or a hamburger ($3).

Mr Scott Kazakewich, 40, a producer, and his wife Britteny, 37, a fitness instructor, started queuing at 10am. The couple, who were both on leave yesterday, saw the news about the pop-up store online at 1am and immediately decided to queue for the burgers.

"It's a mighty fine burger and it's been six years since I last had its double-double burger," said Mr Kazakewich, a Florida native.

While 320 wristbands were given out, the pop-up prepared ingredients to make 350 burgers.

Housewife Jaslyn Wee, 38, was one of the people in the queue without a wristband. She started queuing at 10.20am with her husband, but he left two hours later to go to work.

"We're huge fans of In-N-Out and wanted to try if the burgers were as authentic here," said Ms Wee, who managed to get a burger eventually.

The family-run fast-food chain, which counts Hollywood celebrities as fans, does not have a store in Singapore, but has held two other pop-up events here.

At In-N-Out's first pop-up here in 2012 at Boat Quay, wristbands for its burgers were snapped up in five minutes. It also had a pop-up here in 2014, at Timbre@Gillman.