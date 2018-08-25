Local beers brewing at Beerfest

Beerfest Asia is known for bringing a mind-boggling variety of beers from all over the world to one location and this year is no different, with a bumper crop of more than 600 beers on offer, up from last year's 500.

But the 10th edition, which will be held at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay from Thursday to Sept 2, will also see perhaps the largest showing of made-in-Singapore beers.

These are brewed by established players such as RedDot Brewhouse and Archipelago Brewery, as well as small-batch microbreweries. And it is not just the ubiquitous lager that will be available.

Expect a yuzu and sansho pepper saison (highly carbonated, fruity and spicy pale ale) by Daryl's Urban Ales, made by home brewer-turned-professional brewer Daryl Yeap, who makes his beers out of a microbrewing facility called The General Brewing Co in Jurong Food Hub.

Having started brewing just five weeks ago, Mr Yeap, 28, favours New England-style India Pale Ales (IPAs), sours, saisons and stouts.

He hopes that a platform as prominent as Beerfest will get his name out and "let people hear about (his) beers".

BOOK IT / BEERFEST ASIA 2018

WHERE: The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay WHEN: 6pm to midnight (Thursday), 4pm to midnight (Friday), 3pm to midnight (Sept 1), 2 to 11pm (Sept 2) ADMISSION: From $20 (Thursday and Sept 2) or $25 (Friday and Sept 1) for a one-day advance pass to $110 (Thursday and Sept 2 ) or $150 (Friday and Sept 1) for a VIP package, including free flow of over 20 beers, access to VIP deck, express entry and a festival T-shirt. Available at www.beerfestasia.com INFO: www.beerfestasia.com and www.facebook.com/beerfestasia

He will be showing at the event for the first time, alongside 26-year-old Casey Choo from That Singapore Beer Project, who is showcasing two beers made after crowd-sourcing opinions of undergraduates and hawkers.

Mr Choo does not brew the beers himself, but contracts The General Brewing Co to do so.

"Most of the time, a brewery makes a beer and then sells it to consumers and expects them to drink it," says the recent graduate and craft beer enthusiast.

"But I wanted the process to be bottom-up instead and consulted different groups of Singaporeans to design beer recipes."

For undergraduates, he created Drinks Like Teen Spirit?!, a malty, modern Helles beer that is crisp, refreshing and lager-like, "with a slightly maltier mouthfeel".

For hawkers, he came up with a modern blonde beer called The Hawkers' Dream Ale that "drinks easy and finishes with a hoppy, citrusy bite". While the body is similar to those of popular commercial lagers, it is slightly more bitter.

Both beers will be served for the first time.

Mr Daniel Goh of craft beer stall Smith Street Taps is not surprised to see former home brewers showing at Beerfest. He says this reflects the growth of the craft beer scene here, as well as Singapore's beer-drinking culture.

"It's fortuitous that the 10th anniversary of Beerfest comes at a time when the craft beer scene in Singapore is really finding its feet and direction," he says.

The 43-year-old co-owns the craft beer haven in Chinatown Complex with Mr Meng Chao, 50. The stall, which opened in 2013, has built a reputation as the place where many notable overseas craft beers launch their beverage in Singapore.

Mr Goh says: "People found it curious and interesting that a hawker stall in the middle of Chinatown brings together a community of beer geeks.

"But we're also seeing more beer spots opening around Singapore and people drinking more interesting beers... There is no doubt that Beerfest played a big part in shaping the beer-drinking scene here."

While it may not be a brewer, Smith Street Taps is participating in Beerfest this year, putting out three beers made in collaboration with breweries in Britain, Australia and Hong Kong.

The beers boast flavours and styles that work with Singaporean cuisine. For instance, the Asam Boi Gose brewed with Beerfarm from Margaret River, Western Australia, is made with sng buay, or salted preserved plums.

"It gives the beer sweet, salty, sour and umami flavours all at once," says Mr Goh.

Meanwhile, the tangy Lemon Tea Pale Ale, made with Hong Kong's Young Master Ales, was inspired by the iced lemon tea commonly found in coffee shops in Singapore and Hong Kong's cha chaan teng (tea cafes).

The collaboration with Britain's Fourpure brewery produced Port of Call Lychee and Earl Grey Session IPA, which combines the tropical sweetness of lychee with the fruity tannic bitterness of bergamot-scented tea.

This year, organiser Sphere Exhibits is expecting more than 34,000 visitors. Last year's edition, held at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, drew 31,000 people.

To celebrate Beerfest's 10th anniversary, the organiser also has six birthday beers on offer, many of which are brewed here.

Sphere Exhibits worked with the likes of Singapore's first craft brewery Archipelago Brewery, as well as The 1925 Brewing Co, which "represents the new wave of Singapore's craft brewpubs", says Mr Ian Lim, 36, Beerfest Asia's festival director.

"We reached out to local and international brewers that range from the traditional to the innovative, to represent the broad spectrum and inclusiveness of beers that the Beerfest Asia brand is about," he adds.

The 1925 Brewing Co came up with a ginger-spiced beer called Beer Halia, while Singapore's first craft brewpub, RedDot Brewhouse, has a dragonfruit earl grey lager.

Archipelago Brewery made a White IPA, which it describes as "the fruity, spicy, refreshing version of an American IPA".

The birthday beers are served as complimentary welcome drinks, redeemable at the brands' stands. They are also for sale at between $10 and $12 for a 330ml bottle.

To go with the beer, there are food options that range from meatballs in a bucket to German biergarten (beer garden) classics, such as pretzels and kartoffelsalat (potato salad).

There is entertainment as well, with live music performances and DJ acts, including Coldplay, U2 and Queen tribute acts.