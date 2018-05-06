Learn all about whiskies

Learn to drink whisky like a connoisseur at the first whisky masterclass organised by ST Wine.

Whisky consultant Lewis Mitchell, 59, will guide participants on whisky appreciation and share tips on how to make sense of labels, better identify the styles of whiskies you prefer and make informed decisions when buying them.

Mr Mitchell says: "Anyone can learn to appreciate whisky. Arming yourself with a higher level of knowledge of whiskies will give you more confidence to express your opinions."

The session includes a tasting of five fine whiskies, including a 24-year-old Speyside single malt from leading independent bottler Douglas Laing.

"This whisky is a limited and rare experimental bottling from one of Scotland's most famous distilleries. Because the whisky departs from the distillery's house style, the name of the distiller has been deliberately left out of the label," Mr Mitchell says.

"This whisky has complexity and depth of flavour and is a phenomenal old-style whisky, which is difficult to find these days."

  • BOOK IT / WHISKY MASTERCLASS PRESENTED BY ST WINE

  • WHERE: Level 3 Homes65 Building , 65 Mohamed Sultan Road

    WHEN: May 25, 7 to 9.30pm

    ADMISSION: $288 nett, includes one bottle of Clan Denny Malt Scotch Whisky, a pair of Schott Zwiesel whisky glasses and ST Wine vouchers worth $50

    INFO: For event details and to sign up, go to stwine.sg/event. For inquiries, call 6319-5076 during office hours

Admission is at $288 a person and each participant will receive $240 worth of goodies, including a bottle of Clan Denny Malt Scotch Whisky, a pair of Schott Zwiesel whisky glasses and ST Wine vouchers worth $50.

