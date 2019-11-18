Korean products at 2019 Miracle K-Food Indulgence

Ever wondered what makes certain popular Korean dishes so flavourful and delicious? Unless you have the right ingredients — preferably from the source of the country — the result will pale in comparison to the authentic versions.

In Samgyetang, a Korean ginseng chicken soup, for instance, fresh whole ginseng sprouts instead of dried ones are used to bring out a more intense taste and fragrance of the soup. Those from Korea are harvested after about 14 to 20 months of cultivation via hydroponics. They are so fresh that you can even eat the ginseng sprouts whole, from the leaves to the roots. You can also add the sprouts to salads, soups and tea.

Not only do fresh ginseng sprouts taste good, this well-known herb has been claimed to help boost energy levels.

And in Japchae, which is a popular sweet and savoury stir-fried glass noodle dish with vegetables, the star ingredient is the Dangjo pepper. As its level of spiciness level is very mild — similar to green capsicum — it is ideal for adding to salads or for stir-frying.

For the uninitiated, Dangjo peppers are also believed to have properties that may help to control blood sugar level. In fact, clinical trials by Kyushu National University and Kinji University in Japan, as well as Yuza Life Science, were conducted between 2015 and 2018, and the results showed that the α-glucosidase inhibitor (AGI) content in Dangjo peppers is two to three times higher than ordinary chilli peppers. AGI is a term for components that reduce glucose absorption by restraining the rise in blood sugar when carbohydrates are ingested.

Both fresh Korean ginseng sprouts (with roots) and Dangjo peppers are now available for sampling and purchase at the 2019 Miracle K-Food Indulgence event and at the K-Fresh Zone in 14 selected FairPrice outlets. The Korean produce event, which is organised by aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, will run till Sunday, Nov 24, 2019 at Eastpoint Mall.

"As Singapore is a leading market in food trends, we hope that this event can serve as an opportunity for Korea's outstanding products to stand out and revitalise in the local market. We will continue to promote popular agricultural products such as Dangjo pepper, ginseng sprout and Omija along with many others." said Mr Lee Sung-bok, head of aT Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation Jakarta branch office.



Fresh ginseng sprouts with roots can be purchased for $11.50 per pack. PHOTO: aT KOREA AGRO-FISHERIES & FOOD TRADE CORPORATION





Dangjo peppers are priced at $7.50 for a 300g-pack (about 10 peppers). PHOTO: aT KOREA AGRO-FISHERIES & FOOD TRADE CORPORATION





The Omija berries that are used to make Omija drinks. PHOTO: aT KOREA AGRO-FISHERIES & FOOD TRADE CORPORATION



Shop, play and sample Korean delights

Visitors to the event can also participate in a claw machine game to ‘catch’ some token prizes. Look out for an instant photo booth where you can take a picture against a photo wall and then collect it within minutes.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can sample Korean dishes prepared by a local Korean restaurant using ginseng sprouts and Dangjo peppers. 500 mini lunch boxes, each comprising Kimbap (Korean-style sushi rolls), Japchae and ginseng pudding, will be given out from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm, on each day.

A private cooking class event for a group of 5 for each class (2 cooking classes) will be held at The Providore Cooking Studio @ Downtown Gallery from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday too. Korean writer and lifestyle director Oh Ji Young will be leading the class using the same two ingredients along with Omija drinks, which is made with the berries of Omija plants from Korea. Samples of the drink will be available at the event and K-Fresh Zone at selected FairPrice outlets during the event period, but can only be purchased via selected e-commerce sites.

After the event, you can still purchase ginseng sprouts and Dangjo pepper at the K-Fresh Zone of these FairPrice stores: Ang Mo Kio Hub, Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bukit Timah Plaza, Clementi Mall, JEM, Marine Parade, NEX Shopping Mall, Northpoint City, Orchard Grand Court, Thomson Plaza, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Vivo City, and Zhongshan Mall.