Jpot closing its last outlet

Jpot, which serves Singapore-style hotpot, will be closing its last remaining outlet in Tampines 1 mall on June 16.

On Tuesday, the Jumbo Group of Restaurants sent a letter to members of its Jumbo Rewards programme, informing them of the impending closure.

The group also owns Singapore seafood restaurant chain Jumbo Seafood, which has outlets in Singapore, China, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand, as well as other brands, including Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh and Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine.

The first Jpot outlet opened in VivoCity in July 2009 and closed in July last year. Its second outlet in Parkway Parade operated from September 2014 to August 2017. The Tampines 1 outlet opened in August 2012.

Signature favourites at Jpot include Fish Head Soup, Bak Kut Teh Soup and Jpot Superior Broth Soup, and popular items to go with its hotpots include live seafood, hand-made Jumbo Pork Ball and hand-made yong tau foo.

A spokesman for the Jumbo Group told The Straits Times it had sent out the letter to its Jumbo Rewards members as it wanted them to be the first to receive news of Jpot's closure before making a public announcement.

The team of 30 employees at the Tampines 1 outlet will be redeployed to other dining concepts under the group.

Mr Ang Kiam Meng, 56, group chief executive and executive director of Jumbo Group, said it will be focusing efforts on its other dining brands and concepts.

As part of its expansion plans, the group this month unveiled a new Jumbo Seafood outlet at the newly opened Jewel at Changi Airport, Zui Yu Xuan Teochew Cuisine and fast casual Teochew dining concept Chao Ting - both at Far East Square in Amoy Street.

It also announced the opening of a Jumbo Seafood outlet in South Korea in the third quarter of this year.

To accommodate previous requests from customers for a mala soup option, Jpot is having a farewell special of an individual hotpot set of a mala soup base paired with a vegetable and mushroom platter ($8.80++), which is available until June 16.

Jumbo Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary handmade Jumbo Pork Ball for four diners. The offer applies to only dine-in customers.

The letter to members also mentioned updates for e-vouchers and birthday vouchers. For details, go to www.jumbogroup.sg/rewards-catalogue.