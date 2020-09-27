Janice Wong features in cake documentary

Singapore's pastry queen Janice Wong is once again flying the nation's flag high - this time on the big screen.

The 37-year-old chef of 2am:dessertbar and her artistic dessert creations are featured in the documentary Ottolenghi And The Cakes Of Versailles.

The film follows the famed IsraeliEnglish restaurateur and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of the French city to life in cake form at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Other top names from the contemporary dessert scene appearing in the 76-minute feature include French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel, London's food artists Sam Bompas and Harry Parr, and Ukrainian pastry chef Dinara Kasko.

It launched last Friday in the United States and is available on demand at ottolenghimovie. com.

On the experience, Wong recalls: "I was cooking and painting gummies at the back of the famous Temple of Dendur in the museum. That was really cool, but there was also a lot of pressure - good pressure - from the museum and security staff watching us."

In celebration of her role in the film, Wong has launched a high-tea series - where the first edition pays tribute to Versailles.

Priced at $45 a person, the menu will run every weekend at 2am:dessertbar in Holland Village from Oct 3 to Nov 1.

It showcases Wong's chestnut quince cake with lemon curd, chantilly and chocolate chestnut mousse, which is also the featured cake on the movie's poster.

Other sweet treats include items made in collaboration with chefs from the film such as Prosecco raspberry jelly from Bompas and Parr, and strawberry champagne cake from Kasko.

There will also be a selection of beautiful bakes such as pistachio and rose escargot (a spiral pastry) from local chef Mohamed Al-Matin of Le Matin Patisserie.



Janice Wong’s chestnut quince cake with lemon curd, chantilly and chocolate chestnut mousse is showcased on the movie’s poster (above). The cake will also be served in the first of her new high-tea series at 2am:dessertbar. PHOTOS: JANICE WONG SINGAPORE



Subsequent themes will revolve around different destinations and experiences, since people will not be able to travel any time soon, says Wong, who recently represented Singapore as a guest judge for the season 17 finale of cooking competition Top Chef.

She adds: "I wanted to do something that enables me to share part of my experience with diners in Singapore and a high-tea series seems a great way to do this."

• For reservations, go to 2amdessertbar.com/reservations.