Jakarta eateries dish up Australian truffles in everything from ice cream to coffee

(THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Your cravings for black winter truffles in the months of July and August can now be satiated without having to wait for the Europe season from November to February. This isn't because we can have some kept in the kitchen pantry from last season, but because the delicious mushroom, also known as Perigord truffle, is now in season in Australia.

According to Tourism Western Australia, black truffles, as well as premium grapes, grow well in the rich soils and cool climate of the small town of Manjimup.

The fertile soils of Manjimup, nestled between the Jarrah and Karri forests east of Margaret River, produce black truffles similar to those from France. The black winter truffle season in Western Australia runs from June to September, making it possible for gourmands to enjoy the mushroom even when it’s not in season in Europe.

Australian black truffles are available in Jakarta, including at the newly opened Devon Cafe in Senayan City mall. Devon's truffle menu, however, has been in overwhelming demand, selling out for a second time. According to a representative of Devon, the menu will return in early August.

First offered in mid-June, the truffle menu ranges from snacks, to main courses to dessert. For dessert, black truffle shavings are sprinkled on top of soft-serve ice cream. Surprisingly, the intense and earthy aroma of the mushroom shavings pairs well with corn flakes and white chocolate powder. Truffle-infused honey is also used as a finishing touch.



Truffle soft serve from Devon Cafe Jakarta. PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST



Offering coffee to accompany its food, Devon also has a truffle hazelnut latte. The drink is served with a slice of freshly shaved Australian black truffle and sea salt garnish, to give an interesting twist on the last sip.



Truffle hazelnut latte from Devon Cafe Jakarta. PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST



Other truffle dishes includes truffle (eggs) benedict, ultimate croissant, triple mushroom noodles and truffle fries with cheese and garlic sauce. Available until the end of August unless sold out sooner, this menu will keep the cravings of black truffle fans satiated before the European season begins in November.