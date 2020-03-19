Italians find comfort in food during a pandemic

ROME • Stress, boredom and a natural appreciation for culinary pleasures is sending millions of Italians under home confinement to the same place - the fridge.

Resisting the temptation to overeat is now front of mind in Italy, a country known around the world for the excellence of its food and wine, whose citizens have been shut indoors for a week and almost a month in some places.

The danger of a few extra kilos pales in comparison to the real health threat of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 2,500 people so far in Italy and continues to spread.

Nevertheless, on the already long list of worries, from money to keeping kids from going stir crazy at home, weight gain now begins to feature prominently.

"I'm going to eat a tube of Pringles," writes one Twitter user, Chiara. "Now getting fat is the lesser evil #coronavirus."

Articles offering tips on how to avoid adding kilos during the lockdown rival those detailing how to eat healthy to boost one's immune system, while cooking and exercise videos by amateur cooks, nutritionists and personal trainers abound on social networks.

A widely circulated photo on WhatsApp, republished by La Repubblica newspaper, shows a group of overweight beachgoers under the heading "Summer 2020 - Gyms Closed".

Jogging is not prohibited and those under lockdown can take walks alone in the neighbourhood, but gyms are closed and many confess they cannot stay at home for too long with little to do without snacking.

"We're all going to get fat," said Manuel, a grocery cashier in central Rome.

"Cookies, ice cream, junk food" were showing up more and more in customers' carts over the past week, he said. "They're bored."

Many Italians are cooking in their time at home, with sales of flour climbing 80 per cent since the lockdown throughout the country was imposed on March 9, according to national farmers association Coldiretti.

"It's a boom in homemade bread, pasta and cakes for Italian families," said the group in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE