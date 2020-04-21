Italian pizza and pasta dropped off with cheer

I have noticed that ordering food delivery directly from restaurants has an unexpected advantage. From my experience, you tend to get better service - maybe because the courier sees himself as representing the eatery.

It may be a small thing as your points of contact are minimal compared with dining in a restaurant. But after two monotonous weeks of staying at home, little details have come to mean a lot to me.

For example, I ordered a pizza and pasta from Amo through the Italian restaurant's website last weekend.

Twenty minutes before the scheduled delivery time, I received a WhatsApp text to say that the food would arrive in 15 to 25 minutes.

And the delivery guy dropped it off with a cheery greeting of "Hope you enjoy your food". Most of the time, the packages were handed to me silently, without even eye contact.

What's more important, of course, is the food quality - and Amo delivers on that count as well.

The Pork Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Potatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella Pizza ($31.05) was not as crisp as when it came out of the oven, but it was warm. And you could smell the wood-fire aroma in it.

The toppings were a melange of flavours, from sweet onions to soft potatoes to savoury sausage meat. There were basil and rosemary too.

Linguine With Tiger Prawns And Chili ($29.95) was a generous serving, with the sauce packed separately from the al dente pasta. And there were plenty of prawns in the tomato-based sauce too.

HOW TO ORDER Go to www.amorestaurant.sg/delivery. Minimum order of $40. Use promo code DELIVER25 to get 25 per cent off. DELIVERY CHARGE $7.49. Free delivery for orders of $100 and more. RATING 4 stars

You could taste the chilli, but it was not burning and there were some well-cooked cherry tomatoes to add both sweetness and acidity.

It is a main course serving, but I would split it between two persons as a starter. That way, you can share the pizza too.