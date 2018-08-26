Ice cream puppies, anyone?

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com

WEB SPECIAL: FAMOUS HAWKER STALLS

Singapore's hawker culture will be nominated for inscription into Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

ST Food has a compiled a list of eight top hawker stalls, each of which has won a Singapore Hawker Masters award. The awards are organised by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

Stalls include Ye Lai Xiang Hot And Cold Cheng Tng at Bedok Corner Food Centre and Koothurar Nasi Briyani in Beach Road.

Eight famous hawker stalls in Singapore: str.sg/oPth

ICE CREAM PUPPIES

An eatery in Taiwan is serving ice cream in the shape of a shar pei dog - with folds, puppy-dog eyes and all.

Watch a Reuters video about this trend.

Freaky or cute? Taiwan eatery serves up puppy-shaped ice cream: str.sg/oW4L

RECIPES TO TRY

Give the classic BLT - a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich - a taco makeover. New York Times' food writer Melissa Clark has replaced the bread with tortillas so the crispness of the bacon can shine through.

Jazz up the taco with tomato salsa, spicy mayonnaise and slices of ripe avocado.

The BLT sandwich gets a taco makeover: str.sg/oWM7

Vegan cakes deserve a second chance. Whip up this version with a soya or nut milk, coconut oil and turmeric for a cake with an enticing burnished orange crumb. An enticing vegan coconut turmeric cake: str.sg/oWTe

ST Food features stories from ST, its sister publications and regional and international publications. There are also videos and dedicated sections for recipes, as well as wines and spirits.

Check out the social media section to keep abreast of what ST's food writers are noshing on.

Use the handy search tool at the top of the page to navigate the site for ideas on where to eat and what to cook.

