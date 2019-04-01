Hua Ting gets Gold, four restaurants debut on the Silver list for Best Asian Restaurants Awards

SINGAPORE - Chinese restaurant Hua Ting at Orchard Hotel Singapore has entered the ranks of the Gold award recipients in The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Best Asian Restaurants Awards, held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore on Monday (April 1).

The restaurant, helmed by 55-year-old master chef Chung Lap Fai, was in the Silver category last year. It joins three other restaurants, which had attained Gold status last year (2018) - Teochew restaurant Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine at Ion Orchard, Japanese restaurant Shinji by Kanesaka at Carlton Hotel Singapore, and Chinese restaurant Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Summer Pavilion's Chinese executive chef Cheung Siu Kong, 49, also scored the Chef of the Year accolade, one of the three Personality Awards announced earlier this month. Spring Court Restaurant's Madam Soon Puay Keow, 76, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Peach Blossoms' executive Chinese chef Edward Chong, 36, was named Rising Chef of the Year.

While Spring Court Restaurant - a 90-year-old establishment in Chinese cuisine - maintains its position in the Silver category, Cantonese restaurant Peach Blossoms at Marina Mandarin hotel was one of the four restaurants making its Silver debut.

The others are Japanese fine-dining restaurant Esora at 15 Mohamed Sultan Road, modern-Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth at the Esplanade Mall, and Chinese restaurant TungLok Signatures at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, which was a Bronze recipient last year (2018). In total, there are 23 restaurants on the Silver list.

The 33 recipients in the Bronze category - revealed two weeks ago - were also lauded at the ceremony, which celebrates the best in Asian dining, and attended by 300 people from the food and beverage industry.

The judging panel for the list are Straits Times' food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke and food correspondent Eunice Quek, as well as Lianhe Zaobao correspondents Ng Yimin, Ng Chin Chin and Esther Yiu.

The Best Asian Restaurants Awards is part of a year-long gourmet extravaganza, Asian Masters, which runs till Feb 29 next year (2020) and includes dining and cocktail promotions.

The seventh edition of the annual Asian Masters, presented by Citibank Singapore, is jointly organised by Sphere Exhibits, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, and food-and-beverage consultancy firm Poulose Associates.

Mr Vikas Kumar, head of cards and personal loans for Citibank Singapore, said: "Presenting Asian Masters is a natural choice for Citi as we are passionate about bringing bespoke dining experiences and culinary excellence to our customers. We are honoured to support this effort to celebrate the best of Asian cuisine and recognise the rising stars of the Asian culinary scene."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

GOLD

Hua Ting at Orchard Hotel Singapore (up from Silver last year)

Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine at Ion Orchard

Shinji by Kanesaka at Carlton Hotel Singapore

Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

SILVER

Candlenut in Dempsey Road

Crystal Jade Golden Palace at Paragon

Esora at 15 Mohamed Sultan Road (new)

Golden Peony at Conrad Centennial Singapore

Hashida Sushi at 25 Mohamed Sultan Road

Imperial Treasure Fine Shanghai Cuisine at Ngee Ann City

Jade at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Jade Palace Seafood Restaurant at Forum The Shopping Mall

Jiang-Nan Chun at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Ki-Sho at 29 Scotts Road

Labyrinth at Esplanade Mall (new)

Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant at Sheraton Towers Singapore

Majestic Restaurant at Marina One

Paradise Teochew Restaurant at Scotts Square

Peach Blossoms at Marina Mandarin Singapore (new)

Rang Mahal at Pan Pacific Singapore

Shang Palace at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Shinji by Kanesaka at The St. Regis Singapore

Si Chuan Dou Hua at Parkroyal on Beach Road

Spring Court Restaurant in Upper Cross Street

TungLok Signatures at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel (up from Bronze last year)

Violet Oon Satay Bar and Grill at Clarke Quay

Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands

BRONZE

Akashi at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House at Quayside Isle

Chef Kang's in Mackenzie Road

Fat Chap at Suntec City East Wing Tower 4 (new)

Hua Yu Wee Seafood Restaurant in Upper East Coast Road

Ishi at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay (new)

Kappo Shunsui in Koek Road

Kimme in Amoy Street (new)

Lei Garden Restaurant at Chjimes

Long Beach Seafood Restaurant in Dempsey Road

Man Man Unagi Restaurant in Keong Saik Road

Mikuni at Fairmont Singapore

MTR Singapore in Serangoon Road (new)

Mui Kee Congee at Shaw Centre (new)

Nanjing Impressions at Plaza Singapura

National Kitchen by Violet Oon at National Gallery Singapore

Peach Garden at OCBC Centre

Putien in Kitchener Road

Samy's Curry in Dempsey Road

Sky View Pavilion at Singapore Flyer

Tao Seafood Asia at Asia Square Tower 2

Teochew Restaurant Huat Kee at RELC Building

The Banana Leaf Apolo in Race Course Road

The Famous Kitchen in Sembawang Road

Thevar in Keong Saik Road (new)

Tong Le Private Dining at OUE Tower

Tonny Restaurant in Geylang Lorong 3

Ushidoki Wagyu Kaiseki in Tras Street (new)

Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant at Carlton Hotel

Wan Hao at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Yakiniku Yazawa in Robertson Walk

Yantra at Tanglin Mall

Yoshi at Forum The Shopping Mall