Hong Kong treats in S'pore

Food Correspondent

More famous Hong Kong treats are coming to Singapore's shores and you can dig into them all at once.

Joy Luck Teahouse, slated to open as a takeaway kiosk by end-August in Ion Orchard's food hall at basement level four, will sell Hong Kong-style fishballs, pineapple buns (bolo bun) and egg tarts by three popular brands.

Expect Tak Hing Fishball Company's curry fishballs and Hoover Cake Shop's egg tarts - one with a butter cookie base and the other with puff pastry - that are said to be a favourite of Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat.

Kam Kee Cafe will offer its signature bolo bun, which gets its name from the sweet, crumbly golden crust that resembles a pineapple.

The three brands are brought together by Singapore-born TV producer Robert Chua, who is also responsible for Hong Kong's Tim Ho Wan and Kam's Roast coming here.

A second Joy Luck Teahouse, which includes seating, will open next month at Bugis Junction.

Last month, 100-year-old Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung - best known for its wife cake (lao po bing) - said it is opening its first overseas shop at Ion Orchard's basement level four. It is expected to open by early next month.

