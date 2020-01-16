Hong Kong dessert chain Hui Lau Shan returns to Singapore with first outlet at Nex

SINGAPORE - Famed Hong Kong dessert chain Hui Lau Shan - best known for its mango desserts - is back in Singapore, after closing its Orchard Road store 15 years ago.

Its first outlet opened on Jan 15 at Nex, followed by two more opening soon at Chinatown Point and Jem mall.

Highlights on the menu include its signature mango jelly smoothie ($6.95), mango mochi stuffed with mango cubes and covered in coconut flakes ($4.80 for three), and mango sago ($5.35).

Besides mango items, other options include durian pancake ($9.10); Heavenly Brew ($16.80), a luxe dessert of bird's nest and coconut milk; and the only savoury item - signature curry fish balls ($6.95).

According to the brand's website, Hui Lau Shan was founded in Hong Kong in the 1960s. Back then, it sold traditional herbal jelly and herbal tea.

In the 1980s, the menu expanded with more dishes such as red bean jelly and pan-fried radish cake.

In 1992, Hui Lau Shan created the recipe for its popular mango sago.

The dessert specialist expanded into Shenzhen in 2008 and has since established its presence in countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea.

Hui Lau Shan's return adds more variety to the mango dessert options available in Singapore, other than the usual mango sago dessert at Chinese dessert shops.

Maxi Mango from the Philippines, which debuted at Capitol Piazza in August last year (2019), has yet to gain much traction here. Its menu includes a Mango Shake ($6.90), as well as its signature mango soft serve (from $4.90) topped with a choice of crushed graham crackers, cheese topping (keso), Philippine purple yam (ube) or fresh coconut.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/huilaushansingapore