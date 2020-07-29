Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung to open at Ion Orchard

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung - which has eight outlets in the former British colony - is opening its first overseas store at Ion Orchard.

It is expected to open by the end of next month or early September, subject to renovation challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the store, the Hong Kong brand will have a Mooncake Festival Pop-up Kiosk at Raffles City from Aug 24 and is offering a 15 per cent early bird discount on mooncakes.

Mr Alvin Ng, director of Hang Heung Singapore, says the decision to open an outlet here was due to "positive responses from Singaporeans" during the few "short-term pop-ups" that Hang Heung has organised in the past.

He adds: "We decided to set up a permanent presence in Singapore to delight Singaporeans with our delectable Chinese pastries all year round."

Asked about the decision to open an outlet in a time of economic uncertainty, Mr Ng says while the pandemic has been "exceedingly difficult for many retail and F&B businesses", he says the "spirit of solidarity" shown by Singaporeans makes the confectionery "hopeful that things will get back to a new normal soon".

"While the initial response may not be as strong as it could potentially have been if there was no pandemic, we are definitely in this business for the long term and strive to build and establish the Hang Heung brand in Singapore successfully."

Established in 1920, Hang Heung is known for its traditional Chinese pastries. Today, its kitchens in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, produces more than 100 types of products, including popular ones like its wife cake.

A traditional Cantonese pastry, it comes with winter melon paste filling encased within a flaky, paper-thin crust made of two types of dough.

Also popular are its crispy egg rolls and its silky smooth mooncakes.

Singapore consumers hesitant to visit the malls can still get their fix by ordering from Hang Heung's website at hangheungsg.com.