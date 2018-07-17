Helsinki cafe createsTrump-Putin pancakes to mark summit

Helsinki (REUTERS) - As US President Donald Trump Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Finland - one local cafe has taken a light approach to the meeting, focusing on food rather than politics

Kaffekievari cafe in the Finnish capital Helsinki has found inspiration in the similarities between American and Russian cuisine for its unofficial Trump-Putin summit dish: Pancakes.

Called the Trumputin, the meal is made up of American and Russian pancakes and combines sweet and savoury flavours.

The Russian pancakes - or blinis - are topped with smoked salmon, sour cream and chopped onions while their American counterparts are served with fresh strawberries, maple syrup and vanilla ice cream.

The cafe's owner said she first thought of baking cakes to mark the summit but, in the end, the idea of making pancakes came naturally.

Said Kaffekievari owner Tiina Launonen: "I thought about these American pancakes and then I thought about okay what's the Russian (counter) part might be and yeah then I thought that blini, those are so good, so basically it was quite simple and quite fast this thought and I was like 'okay, this is it, I'm going to do that and let's see what everybody thinks about it."

While it's perhaps unlikely that Trump or Putin will get the chance to sample the pancakes - time will tell if they catch on following the historic meeting.