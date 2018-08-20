Hed Chef: Easy way to fry Orh Luak at home

SINGAPORE - Fry up this hawker favourite at home and satisfy your palate with as much ingredients as you like. The joy of cooking orh luak (oyster omelette) is getting to decide exactly how many of those juicy plump oysters are going into the sizzling hot pan.

For my rendition of this local classic, I have no qualms using frozen oysters which come shucked. I have occasionally chanced upon shucked fresh oysters in the wet market but they are hard to come by. The benefit of buying frozen oysters is that you can keep them for an extended period in the freezer. Simply defrost and cook them whenever you get a craving for oyster omelette.

Good quality oysters have that wonderful briny flavour of the sea. To counter any fishy odours, pound some fresh ginger root, squeeze out the juice and use this to marinate the oysters.

For the batter, a mix of sweet potato flour and rice flour gives the resulting omelette a soft chewy interior and crispy edges.

I cooked my oyster omelette with a 28-cm saute pan from a new line of Corningware Plasma Cast Aluminium Cookware, recently launched by kitchenware maker and distributor Corelle Brands. The product line includes a 32-cm wok and a 5-litre sauce pot.

The cookware, crafted from cast aluminium, has excellent heat distribution and you need only low to medium heat to cook your food. Using the saute pan, I found it easy to control how crisp and brown I wanted the omelette to be.

To ensure the oysters are cooked to your preference, fry them separately from the omelette.

1. Before using the cookware for the first time, hand wash it thoroughly with warm soapy water. Rinse and dry. 2. Use cooking utensils made of wood, nylon, silicone or plastic for your cookware. 3. Always allow the cookware to cool completely before cleaning. For stubborn residue, make cleaning easier by pouring hot water and a little detergent into the cookware. Allow the water to cool before washing.

The cookware also has a patented medical grade bio-ceramic coating that stands up to abrasion and heat well. The cookware can be used on gas, induction, halogen and electric coil cookers.

Coming up next week is a recipe for Chinese-style Oxtail Stew.

ORH LUAK (OYSTER OMELETTE)

INGREDIENTS

16 oysters (180g)

2 Tbs ginger juice

¾ tsp of white ground pepper

60g sweet potato flour

20g rice flour

180ml water

⅓ tsp salt

20g garlic chives, chopped

3 eggs (55g each)

5 Tbs cooking oil

3 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 stalk of Chinese celery, cut into 1-cm lengths

METHOD

1. Place the oysters in bowl. Add the ginger juice and ¼ tsp of ground white pepper. Mix well and leave it to marinate for 10 minutes.

2. In another bowl, place the sweet potato flour and rice flour. Add the water and mix well.

3. Season the batter with the ⅓ tsp of salt and ¼ tsp of ground white pepper.

4. Add the garlic chives and mix well. Set aside.



PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



5. Crack two eggs into a bowl and beat. Set aside.

6. Add 3 tablespoons of oil to the frying pan over medium heat. Add the batter with garlic chives into the frying pan and let it cook for 30 seconds.

7. Pour in the beaten egg and use the frying slice to spread the egg over the batter. Add the fish sauce and remaining ¼ tsp of ground white pepper. Add the sesame oil. Use the frying slice to spread the seasoning around the egg. Cook for 45 seconds.



PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



8. As the omelette begins to set, use the frying slice to halve it. Flip each half over.



PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



9. Crack the last egg on top of the omelette and spread the egg over the omelette. Cook the 30 seconds and turn the halves over again.

10. Drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil around the sides of the pan. Fry for one minute until the omelette is slightly browned. Turn off the heat and remove the omelette from the pan and place on serving plate. Wipe the pan clean.

11. Over medium heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and fry the chopped garlic. Add the oysters and fry for 45 seconds.



PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



12. Turn off the heat and remove the oysters from the pan. Place them on top of the omelette. Garnish with Chinese celery and serve immediately.

Makes four servings.

Kitchenware courtesy of Corelle Brands.

