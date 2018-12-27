Heat up New Year's Eve with spicy lamb cutlets

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Having tasted chicken cooked tandoori-style, I am hooked on the marinade. It is fairly straightforward and not time-consuming to prepare.

I applied the marinade to lamb cutlets and pan-fried them as this is the quickest and simplest method of cooking.

It is a breeze to cook, and I have even made this dish as a main course for a dinner party planned at the last minute.

I was short on time and marinated the lamb cutlets for only 30 minutes, but they still turned out pretty flavourful and tender.

If you are still undecided on your New Year's Eve dinner, this is one recipe to consider.

SPICY LAMB CUTLETS

INGREDIENTS

1kg lamb cutlets (about 8 pieces)

2 tsp salt

Juice of one lemon

1 tsp chilli powder

⅓ tsp ground turmeric

40g garlic, pounded into a paste

2 Tbs garam masala

Dash of ground black pepper

⅓ tsp mace

100g plain yogurt

60ml cooking oil

INGREDIENTS (MINT AND CORIANDER SAUCE)

1 garlic clove

50g pine nuts

50g mint leaves

50g coriander leaves

80g plain yogurt

Pinch of garam masala

½ tsp salt

METHOD

1. To prepare the sauce, blend the garlic clove, pine nuts, mint, coriander, yogurt, garam masala and salt. Keep refrigerated for at least an hour before serving.

2. Place the lamb cutlets in a deep dish. Add the salt, lemon juice, chilli powder, ground turmeric, garlic paste, garam masala, mace and yogurt. Mix well. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for two hours.

3. Remove them from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook them. Leave on the kitchen counter to come to room temperature.

5. Heat a frying pan with the oil. Over high heat, place lamb cutlets in a layer on the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, then turn over and cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from heat and let the meat rest for 5 minutes.

6. Heat the pan again, and over high heat, quickly pan-fry the lamb cutlets for 20 seconds on each side.

7. Serve immediately with the mint and coriander sauce on the side.

