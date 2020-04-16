Healthy and wholesome stir-fried vegetables

With people rushing headlong for leafy greens such as caixin and kailan, move out of their way and reach for less popular vegetables, such as Chinese wild yam and celery.

They make an interesting change, especially if you feel stuck in a cooking rut.

Here is a recipe for a vegetable dish shared by the owner of my favourite kway chap stall in Jalan Benaan Kapal, which Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh introduced me to.

Stall owner Chan Siak Gwek, 67, loves travelling, tasting different foods, then replicating the dishes for her family dinners. On a trip to China last year, she fell in love with a dish of stir-fried Chinese wild yam (huai shan), celery, wood ear mushroom, lily bulb and wolfberry. The textures of these ingredients come together beautifully.

The slippery-smooth crunch from the Chinese wild yam and wood ear mushroom pairs well with the powdery tenderness of the lily bulbs. Skip the lily bulbs if you cannot get them.

In traditional Chinese medicine, huai shan is believed to be beneficial to the kidneys, spleen and digestive system. It is also said to lower blood sugar. If you are at the wet market, ask for "shan yao", as vegetable sellers may be more familiar with that term.

Comfort Cooking Healthy recipes At a loss as to what to cook today? Fret not. In this daily series, STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo features nourishing recipes you can whip up during the circuit breaker month

STIR-FRIED CHINESE YAM

INGREDIENTS

4g dried wood ear mushrooms

1 Tbs cooking oil

50g snow peas, remove strings from both sides of the pod

105g fresh lily bulbs, separated and rinsed

1 stalk celery (100g), cut into 1cm by 1cm-thick sticks

300g huai shan (Chinese wild yam), cut into 3cm by 4cm by 0.5cm pieces

1 Tbs oyster sauce

¼ tsp salt

9g wolfberries, rinsed

METHOD

1. Soak the dried wood ear mushrooms in hot water until softened. Remove the hard bits of stem. Set aside.

2. Heat 1 Tbs of oil over high heat. Add the snow peas and fry for 20 seconds.

3. Add the wood ear mushrooms and fry for 20 seconds.

4. Add the fresh lily bulbs and fry for 20 seconds.

5. Add the celery sticks and fry for 15 seconds.

6. Add the huai shan.

7. Season with oyster sauce and salt.

8. Fry for 30 seconds.

9. Add the wolfberries and fry for 15 seconds.

10. Turn off the heat and transfer to serving dish. Serve immediately.

Makes two to three servings