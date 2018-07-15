Healthier hawker fare all mapped out

Here are some highlights on The Straits Times' food website - ST Food, straitstimesfood.com.

WHERE TO FIND HEALTHIER HAWKER DISHES

Check out ST's interactive food map for ideas on where to get healthier hawker dishes, ranging from ayam penyet to lotus root and pork rib soup.

More than 4,000 stalls offer such fare and, in some cases, the hawkers dial back on salt, add more vegetables and use brown rice in place of white rice, which has a high glycemic index.

Use the map to search for stalls with healthy versions of your favourite dish.

Want to know how many calories there are in nasi lemak or vegetarian bee hoon? The graphic includes these details too.

Healthier hawker dishes interactive map: str.sg/healthy-food-map

RECIPES TO TRY

There are plenty of ways to enjoy tequila other than salting your palate, knocking back a shot and sucking on a wedge of lemon or lime.

Drink tequila neat or sip it in a cocktail by adding it to a cucumber verdita and a sangrita de fruta.

How to drink tequila and mezcal like a grown-up: str.sg/oQTs

Food columnist Hedy Khoo has shared a recipe for a fresh coriander, chilli and macadamia pesto which you can toss with brown rice spaghetti.

Watch her video on how to make it - put the ingredients for the pesto into a food processor and blitz till smooth.

Perk up brown rice pasta with a fresh coriander chilli macadamia pesto: str.sg/oQ84

