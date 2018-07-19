Head to Bengkulu for Indonesia's biggest octopus food festival

BENGKULU, Indonesia (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The district of Kaur in Bengkulu is ready to break records as it prepares to hold Indonesia’s biggest octopus culinary festival, reports Kompas.com.

The festival, scheduled to take place on July 29 at the Merdeka Field, is fully ready, according to Kaur Regent Gusril Pausi.

“Right now, we have prepared a total of 500kg of octopus meat and we plan to produce up to 5,000 skewers of satay with a length of around 200m,” he says.

He added that octopus was chosen as the main ingredient as Kaur’s waters produce a lot of octopus. Octopus meat, especially octopus satay, is a favorite dish among tourists who visit Kaur.

The free festival will be open to all.