Hawkers turn up the heat

These hawkers not only dish up good food – they’re also yummy themselves

FROM FIT TO FAB

The fresh-faced 31-year-old bachelor would look more at home as a trainer in a gym than behind a stove frying carrot cake, but Mr Walter Tay is a full-time hawker at Kampung Admiralty, where he runs a carrot cake stall with his father.

If one finds it hard to believe he is a hawker, the calluses on his hands say it all.

Being featured in The Straits Times’s Fit And Fab column in January boosted his image as a hawker hunk.

Since then, encouraged by close friends, he has no qualms playing up that image on social media. He appears shirtless in many of his photos on his Instagram account @walkwithwalter. His strategy certainly works as he has 18.6k followers on Instagram.

He says: “As a second-generation hawker, how do I stand out from the rest? A friend suggested I use social media to promote myself.

“In the beginning, I felt awkward posing shirtless. It felt like I was selling my body, but it is no different from bikini models at a car wash.

“At the end of the day, I am a hawker and I want to promote fitness. This is merely one way to gain attention and get people to listen to my story and see a different side of hawkers.”

His story is about how looks have affected his life up till now and to not be afraid of failure. As a boy, he indulged in junk food and computer games until he became obese. In school, bullies picked on him.

“I was regularly made fun of. I was kicked and sometimes, my classmates would even pour ice down the back of my shirt,” he recalls.

At 15, he picked up basketball and started exercising. At 17, he picked up dragon boating, which changed his physique.

“I started to become popular. Guys wanted to be my friends and I could take my pick of girls who were interested in me. I felt a rush of power and I told myself I wanted to be an alpha male,” he recalls. “I felt looks brought me everything and was a source of my happiness.”

But in the army, he was told by an instructor that he was “all brawn and no brains”.

Mr Tay says: “I felt very hurt by that remark and felt I needed more material success to prove my worth.”

From there, he worked as a cabin crew at 21, then quit to work as a sales agent for a multi-level marketing company, getting his friends to join him too.

He wanted to get rich quickly, but the company turned out to be a Ponzi scheme and he found himself deep in debt. Combined with losses from other businesses he had dabbled in, such as Korean cosmetics, his debts amounted to about $200,000 at the age of 27.

His mother, who had retired by then, suggested restarting the family business of selling carrot cake. Mr Tay and his father opened their first outlet in 2015 in Bukit Panjang and a second outlet in Woodlands in 2017.

Working an average of 16 hours daily and eating at his stall or home-cooked food at home, Mr Tay scrimped and saved, paying off his debts in October last year.

“I did not want to be a hawker at first because I felt people looked down on hawkers. But being a hawker myself has stripped me of my ego and whatever importance I placed on my looks. When I was faced with debt, my looks couldn’t save me. It was hard work and my family’s support which kept me going,” he says.

His current beauty regimen includes moisturising his face twice a day and using sunblock. He wakes up early – by 6am daily – to work out for two hours and he watches what he eats.

His diet consists mostly of fruit, seafood and brown rice. He does not eat dinner. But on Thursdays, his day off, he allows himself to indulge in ice cream.

“Now, I view having looks as a bonus. In the past, I was worried about ageing and losing my looks. But now, I am not. Looks will eventually fade. To me, it is about staying fit and leading a healthy lifestyle.

“I would like to promote our local hawker culture and also encourage people to keep fit,” he adds.

To those who think he is a pretty boy who cannot cook, he says: “To be frank, my carrot cake is not the best. But we have our regulars. If anyone doubts my cooking, I say, come and give it a try first.”

FATHER & SON CARROT CAKE

02-18 Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, 676 Woodlands Drive 71; open: 6am to 2.30pm; 4.30 to 8pm. Closed on Thursdays

Info: Mr Tay works from 4.30 to 8pm on weekdays (except Thursdays) and 8am to 8pm on weekends

KEEPING FIT FOR THE JOB

Being recognised for his looks motivated fishball noodle seller Gilbert Lim, 46, to work harder to improve his cooking.

In 2005, he was named the Most Handsome Hawker in the National Day edition of The Straits Times.

“At that time, I felt very flattered, but at the same time, I felt annoyed that my looks attracted more attention than my noodles. I wanted to be recognised for my noodles, not because I looked good.

“After all, I am not an actor or a model, I am a hawker,” he says. “I did not like to be typecast as a himbo hawker with people questioning whether I can really cook.”

But he came around when he noticed that the publicity drew more customers to his stall.

“The attention made me more determined to improve my cooking skills to keep customers coming back.”

A third-generation hawker, Mr Lim began helping out at his grandfather’s stall in Maxwell Food Centre at the age of nine. His grandfather started the stall in 1958. When his grandfather died, his father took over the business in 1987 and moved the stall to Amoy Street Food Centre in 2003. Mr Lim and his father moved into their current unit in 2015.

Mr Lim says: “I learnt to cook noodles when I was 13. I watched how my father did it and cooked it for myself. Whatever I cooked, I had to eat. I did not like eating badly cooked noodles so I learnt to get the correct timing quickly.”

Still, he had never thought that one day, he would join his father in the family business. He left school after his O levels and worked various jobs, including being a currency trader and project coordinator at a construction firm. At the age of 30, he decided he wanted to be a hawker.

“I felt it would be a waste of the hard work that my grandfather and father put into the business if I didn’t carry on what they had started,” he says.

In addition, he felt being in the food business could be a stable source of income and he had a passion for cooking.

“My relatives were doubtful of my abilities and whether I could adapt to hawker life after working in white-collar jobs. But my parents were supportive of my decision,” he recalls.

Working with his father full time was a turning point for him.

“For a start, when I worked in office jobs, I used to enjoy shopping for working clothes and dressing up nicely for work. Now that I am a hawker, my attire became T-shirts, bermudas and slippers. It saved me a lot of money,” he says.

The hours are gruelling. He wakes up at 3am as he has to buy fresh ingredients at the wet market. He spends about 30 minutes getting ready in the mornings, of which 15 minutes are devoted to blow-drying and styling his hair with a bit of hair wax.

In the beginning, he often had arguments with his father over changing certain aspects of the business. “My father wanted to stick to the old way of doing things, but I wanted to make changes in order to generate better profits for the stall,” he says.

It took him five years to convince his father to make major changes to the menu. Mr Lim introduced more ingredients into the noodles, such as braised mushroom, pork liver, meatballs and prawn.

Despite the stress of hawker life, he is set on leading a healthy lifestyle. His main objective is to stay healthy to cope with the physically demanding hawker life.

He stopped eating fried foods when he was 30 and his current diet consists mainly of vegetables, fruit and fish for lunch daily.

Breakfast is two slices of wholemeal bread and a cup of kopi-c kosong. At 9am, he cooks Teochew porridge at the stall, which he eats with blanched spinach and boiled fish. At 11am, he eats rice and vegetables from the economy rice stall for lunch.

At 3pm, he has a bowl of plain noodles to replenish his energy. Dinner at 6pm is either chicken rice or sushi sometimes. He does not eat after that as he has to be in bed by 9pm.

Every day, he exercises for at least an hour. He runs thrice a week.

“Exercise is my way of relieving stress. The work I do at the stall is manual labour, but it is stressful. Exercise allows me to free my mind of worries.

“If I want to operate our stall, I have to make sure my body can go the distance,” he says.

Married with two daughters aged 15 and 14, Mr Lim still gets approached by female customers who ask him for his number.

“I give my number to them because they say they want to get noodles delivered or check our operating hours. Occasionally, some ask me out on dates. I decline by telling them politely that I am married,” he says.

AH TER TEOCHEW FISH BALL NOODLE

01-14, Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road; open: 7am to 9pm (Mondays and Tuesdays); 7am to 3pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays

Info: Mr Lim works from 7am to 3pm (weekdays) and is off on weekends

INDIAN COOKING BAK CHOR MEE

When Ms May Leena Krishnan posted a video of her fiance cooking fishball noodles on their newly opened stall’s Facebook page last month, her aim was to prove that an Indian can cook Chinese dishes such as fishball noodles and bak chor mee.

But the good looks of Mr Jeevan Ananthan, 28, attracted attention online and drew requests for media interviews.

The couple have been interviewed by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao and Tamil paper Tamil Murasu.

Ms Krishnan, 29, who used to work as a digital marketer, says: “I knew the content was interesting, but I wasn’t expecting much traffic online when I posted the video as our account is new.

“I am used to Jeevan getting attention from girls, but the focus of my video was on his cooking.”

Mr Ananthan worked as an investment banker for five years before quitting to open the stall with Ms Krishnan as they share a mutual passion for hawker food and want to preserve the hawker culture.

He is the head cook at their stall. Recently, the couple hired another cook to work the afternoon shift.

Mr Ananthan learnt his noodle-cooking skills from an experienced noodle seller whom he hired for a month to train him.

Mr Ananthan says: “He taught me the basic techniques, but I had to develop my own recipes for the chilli paste, the braised mushroom and sauces.”

When the couple opened their stall on Aug 6, Li Na Fishball noodle – named after Ms Krishnan’s Chinese name – they had a rough start.

She recalls: “Some people did not want to eat our noodles because Jeevan is Indian.”

She says some customers even pointed to the ingredients and asked Jeevan if he knew what he was doing – they assumed he was a foreign worker hired to cook at the stall.

Mr Ananthan says: “The greatest triumph is when sceptical customers turn into our regulars.”

He says nutrition and exercise are his secrets to staying in shape. His mother cooks for him at least four times a week.

But he admits that running the stall has taken a physical toll on him.

He says: “Since August, I have lost at least 7kg of muscle mass because I don’t have enough time to eat and I skip meals.”

He clocks six hours of sleep daily. In the past, he used to sleep eight hours a night.

Prior to opening the stall, he used to visit the gym up to four times a week. These days, he goes to the gym once a week for two hours.

“Staying fit is something I picked up from my father who got me exercising since I was a child,” he says.

As for Ms Krishnan, she makes it a point to do yoga stretching exercises for 10 minutes daily.

She says: “It is not our style to milk our good looks. It is a bonus if people think we look good, but at the end of the day, we want people to come back for our noodles.”

LI NA FISHBALL NOODLE

01-140, Block 116 Toa Payoh Lorong 2; open: 7am to 8.30pm daily

Info: Ms Krishnan and Mr Ananthan work from 7am to 2pm daily. On Thursdays, they work from 7am to 8.30pm

PRATA OVER LOOKS

Third-generation prata seller Mohamed Dufail, 33, is an “aunty killer”.

He says: “I think we attract more ‘aunty’ fans who are less shy about talking to us. Some ask me why I am not in Bollywood. I usually joke by saying I will invite them for my movie premiere if I do go to Bollywood.”

Mr Mohamed, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering, does not think of himself as handsome, but he attracted female fans after appearing in a feature about next-generation hawkers in The Peak magazine in 2016.

He works with his elder brother and father at their family stall in Sin Ming Road. His grandfather started as a street hawker selling prata in 1933. Mr Mohamed’s father set up his current prata business in 1993.

Mr Mohamed joined the family business in 2013 at age 27 after working as a mechanical engineer in a construction company for three years.

“Working as an employee in a company made me see the difference between working for someone else and being a business owner,” he says.

“I thought about the hard work that my father has put into building his business and I felt I wanted to carry on what he has established and pass it on to the next generation.”

He had a discussion with his father who supported his decision. While Mr Mohamed’s elder brother is in charge of cooking, which includes the making of the curries, Mr Mohamed is in charge of the prata-making and customer service.

“I was 13 years old when I made my first prata. Back then, I had to help out at the stall after school. It was the head cook at that time who taught me how to make prata. I did not dare ask my father as he is very strict. Although I found it fun, it was understood that I had to eat the results of whatever dough I ‘played’ with.”

When he turned 18, he worked for six months at the stall. That was when his father taught him more about prata-making techniques, from making the dough to serving prata.

When he later joined the family business for good, Mr Mohamed’s father taught him the operational side of the business, from managing staff to dealing with suppliers and customers.

Every day, Mr Mohamed arrives at the stall by 6.30am to set up shop. His father will then inspect the curries and Mr Mohamed has to make a batch of prata for him to perform a taste test.

“This is the most nerve-racking part of the day. After all these years, I still feel nervous every morning when my father tastes my prata. He is a perfectionist and very strict about quality. If the texture or taste is not the same, he knows and he will point it out,” he says.

The dough is prepared the day before. Mr Mohamed has to mix up to 30 to 35kg of flour by hand.

Mr Mohamed, who got married in 2016, says ruefully: “I used to exercise regularly and run 5km three times a week. These days, I try to exercise at least once a week.”

His breakfast is prata by default. His mother cooks lunch on alternate days and sends it to the stall. The home-cooked meals usually consist of rice, vegetables, fish and meat.

His mother cooks dinner daily, but the family do not eat rice for dinner. Instead, they eat bread, chapati or thosai. Mr Mohamed also eats fruit daily.

Do looks matter in his job? Mr Mohamed says yes, but only in the sense of looking neat and clean.

“Looks are a marketing tool, but they do not last. No matter how handsome you are, how long can you stay handsome for?

“I don’t think it is necessary to be devastatingly handsome to sell prata. It is a bonus to be pleasant-looking, but what really matters is the food and how we interact with customers and build rapport to keep them coming back.”

SIN MING ROTI PRATA

01-51, Jin Fa Kopitiam, 24 Sin Ming Road; open 6.30am to 6.30pm daily. Closed on alternate Fridays

Info: Mr Mohamed is at the stall during its opening hours