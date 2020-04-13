Have Penang food without flying there

There was a time when I said there was no good halal char kway teow. How could it taste good without the crispy lard bits, I declared.

But I had to eat my words after eating the excellent CKT at Little Penang Kafe, a chain of halal eateries in Kuala Lumpur.

That was why I had no qualms clicking on the dish on the Penang Culture web page run by Oddle, which delivers islandwide.

The casual eatery, which has outlets in malls such as Nex, Jem and VivoCity, is halal-certified. That means no pork, no lard and definitely no crispy lard.

The Penang Fried Kway Teow ($12.55) was not as good as the one in Kuala Lumpur but, given that I can taste that only in my dreams these days, it was a good enough substitute.

Not only did I not miss the lard, but I also appreciated the lighter version after being cooped up at home with little physical activity.

The light soya sauce gave it the flavour it needed and a good dose of wok hei added to the appeal. What was important was that the noodles arrived warm and were not lumpy.

It was fried with generous amounts of beansprouts and fishcake, but the cockles were so few and tiny it took me a while to find them. But there were three good-sized prawns.

The serving was small, so you should get a side dish. A minimum order of $35 is needed for delivery.

Unfortunately, both sides I had were disappointing.

The Penang Cuttlefish Kangkong ($5.95) had only a few strips of cuttlefish and the dark shrimp sauce was too sweet.

HOW TO ORDER Go to www.penangculture.oddle.me DELIVERY CHARGE From $5 RATING 3/5

And the Belacan Chicken Wings ($7.14) were overfried and dry, with little belacan flavour. It was expensive for only two wings.

Spend your money on the Penang Hokkien Prawn Noodles ($11.64) instead. The broth transported me straight to the Malaysian state with its spicy and prawny kick. The sambal belacan dip was done right too.

The noodles - a mix of beehoon and mee - were packed in a separate bowl and topped with strips of chicken fillet, fishcake, a hard-boiled egg and two prawns. Together with beansprouts and kangkong, they made a pretty substantial serving.

First-time customers get six sticks of chicken satay free. And they were good, with a tasty peanut gravy to go with the tender pieces of well-marinated meat.