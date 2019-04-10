Have a break - have a chilli crab KitKat

SINGAPORE - Cherry blossom, blueberry cheesecake and Okinawa sweet potato are just some of the special KitKat flavours that lovers of the chocolate wafer hunt for when visiting Japan.

Now, Singapore has its own unique local flavours of the chocolate snack to call its own: Singapore chilli crab, salted egg yolk and kopitiam breakfast.

Sold exclusively in Singapore at the KitKat Chocolatory pop-up store in VivoCity, KitKat co-created the new flavours with a local duo from Patisserie Cle, Joy Chiam, 25, and Germaine Li, 34.

Members of the public can also catch a glimpse of how the Singapore limited edition KitKat flavours are created from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm from now until the store's run ends on Sunday (April 14).

The pop-up store at VivoCity's Level 1 concourse opened on Monday and operates from 10am to 10pm daily.

The store is the first of its kind in Singapore and coincides with the launch of the new KitKat ruby chocolate flavour here.

The ruby chocolate KitKat first debuted last January in Japan and South Korea.

Featuring the iconic four-finger wafer bar, the product has a berry-fruitiness and a pinkish hue, said Nestle and KitKat in a statement on Wednesday. Nestle owns the KitKat brand.