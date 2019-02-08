Happenings

FOOD

Gourmet Hotdogs At Fatburger

Fatburger Singapore has launched the Classic Hot Dog ($6.90), Chilli Dog ($7.90) and Chilli Cheese Dog ($8.90), featuring grilled chicken sausages served on toasted brioche buns.

WHERE (MRT; TEL): 01-70/72 Kinex Mall, 11 Tanjong Katong Road (Paya Lebar; 6245-5563); 01-08/09 Velocity @ Novena Square,

238 Thomson Road (Novena; 6253-2758)

WHEN: Kinex: 11am - 10pm (weekdays), 10am - 10pm (weekends); Velocity: 10am - 10pm daily PRICE: ($6.90 - $8.90)

INFO: fatburgersg.com

Sri Lanka Food Fest

Savour authentic Sri Lankan cuisine at Mandarin Orchard Singapore’s Triple Three Restaurant, organised by the Sri Lanka High Commission in Singapore. The event is held in conjunction with Sri Lanka’s Independence Day, which was on Feb 4. Executive chef Publis Silva of Sri Lanka’s Mount Lavinia Hotel Colombo will be in town to prepare dishes such as Sri Lankan crab, Fish Ambulthiyal (sour fish curry), Devilled Prawn, and Tempered Cashew Curry. The buffet spread includes Sri Lankan hoppers (bowl-shaped pancakes), kottu roti (flatbread with vegetables or meat), and waraka (jackfruit) pancakes. There will also be a tea and spice corner, as well as documentaries on Sri Lanka.

WHERE: Triple Three Restaurant, Mandarin Orchard Singapore, 333 Orchard Road, Level 5 MRT: Somerset

WHEN: Feb 13 - 15, noon - 2.30pm PRICE: $78++ (adult), $28++ (child)

TEL: 6831-6288

Info: E-mail dine.orchard@meritushotels.com

VALENTINE’S DAY

Rhapsody Of Love At Se7enth

The Rhapsody Of Love set dinner at Se7enth is a three-course meal with pan-seared foie gras with fig mostarda, slow roasted barbecue pork ribs or miso cod fish, and a chocolate hazelnut ice cream sandwich with berries. Go alfresco at the pool terrace and enjoy two A Spritz Of Romance cocktails with the dinner. The cocktail features apple cider and watermelon topped with fresh strawberries and is available at The Bar ($12++, from noon).

WHERE: Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore, Level 7 OUE Downtown 1,

6 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Tomorrow - Feb 17, 6 - 9.30pm

PRICE: $108++ a couple (Se7enth), $128++ a couple (alfresco dining, only tomorrow, this Sun & Thu)

TEL: 6812-6050

INFO: E-mail dining.opsg@oakwood.com

LOL (Lots Of Love) Cake From Tiong Bahru Bakery

Tiong Bahru Bakery has created the Lots Of Love – or LOL – cake by layering lime pain de genes with wild strawberry confit, white chocolate chantilly cream, strawberry mousse and almond crumble. Have it with the “love potion” rose mocha – scents of floral rose paired with chocolate and coffee, mixed with fresh milk, almond or soya milk (complimentary), or organic coconut milk (add $2+).

WHERE (MRT; TEL): 130E Minden Road (Botanic Gardens; 6877-4876),

43 Jalan Merah Saga (Holland V; 6877-4868), 56 Eng Hoon Street (Tiong Bahru; 6220-3430), B1-11 Raffles City (City Hall; 6333-4160), 01-16B Tangs Orchard (Orchard; 6735-3787) WHEN/PRICE: LOL Cake (Tue - Feb 17): $10.50+; rose mocha (till Feb 28): $7.50+

INFO: tiongbahrubakery.com

Romantic Indulgence At Blue Potato

Blue Potato’s four-course Romantic Indulgence set dinner starts with a hazelnut butter scallop salad, followed by chilled pea soup. Mains choices are steak au poivre or Seared Ichimi Cod. Dessert is the Ivoire Raspberry Dome.

WHERE: Level 2 Swissotel Merchant Court, 20 Merchant Road MRT: Clarke Quay

WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 10pm

PRICE: $88++ a person, includes glass of house wine

TEL: 6239-1847/1848

INFO: E-mail dining.merchantcourt@swissotel.com

Neon Pigeon’s Set Menu For Love Birds

Love birds celebrating at Neon Pigeon will get starters such as Tokyo hummus and chicken liver mousse. For mains, the choice is braised pork belly or grilled barramundi. Cherry Bomb – yakult sorbet, sake jelly and meringue – is the dessert.

WHERE: 1 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park

WHEN: Thu, 6pm PRICE: $65++ a person

TEL: 6222-3623

INFO: E-mail info@neonpigeonsg.com

Go Gluten-Free At The Butcher’s Wife

Modern European bistro The Butcher’s Wife is serving a three-course, gluten-free Valentine’s Day dinner. The starter is cured beetroot salmon with compressed fennel, burnt orange and horseradish snow. The main course is grilled Black Onyx beef shoulder, and for dessert, it is coconut mousse with passionfruit, lime and roasted pineapple.

WHERE: 19 Yong Siak Street

MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Thu, 6 - 11pm

PRICE: $55++ a person, includes a glass of prosecco

TEL: 6221-9307

INFO: thebutcherswifesg.com

Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore’s Offerings

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore’s Colony offers a taste of Singapore with a Valentine’s Day spread ($124++ an adult; $31++ - $62++ a child) that includes a live station serving lychee, rose and raspberry Vacherin ice cream. At one-Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, which serves Cantonese cuisine, the five-course Valentine’s Day set dinner includes dishes such as braised bird’s nest with crab meat and bamboo pith.

WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 10.30pm PRICE: $124++ - $198++ a person, includes glass of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Reserve Ritz Rose NV

TEL (INFO): 6434-5288 (colony.com.sg), 6434-5286 (summerpavilion.com.sg)

Kelly Oysters With Chilli Pearls At The Ottomani

The seven-course Valentine’s Day menu at The Ottomani starts with Kelly oysters from Ireland paired with chilli pearls, apple and preserved lemon. Other dishes include Hokkaido scallops and mezze bites before the mains of snapper or lamb tenderloin; and dessert.

WHERE: 48 Peck Seah Street

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Thu, 6pm - midnight PRICE: $148++ a person, add $88++ for drinks pairing

TEL: 9231-9316

INFO: E-mail info@theottomani.com

Romantic River Cruise, Dinner With Summerlong

Riverside restaurant Summerlong will take couples on a romantic cruise to watch the Marina Bay Sands light show and for a three-course dinner.

WHERE: 01-04, 60 Robertson Quay MRT: Fort Canning

WHEN: Thu; cruise: 7pm, dinner: 5 or 8.30pm

PRICE: $200++ a couple, includes glass of prosecco each

TEL: 6235-1225

INFO: E-mail info@summerlongsg.com

Sky-High Dining At Faber Peak

One Faber Group will be serving four-course set menus at its dining concepts on Mount Faber. Enjoy a cable-car ride in the Stardust Cabin ($328++ a couple), where the main course is provencal beef steak or tandoori barramundi fillet. At Arbora ($248++ a couple), the mains choice is beef tenderloin with Thai green curry risotto or pistachio crusted salmon fillet. At Dusk Restaurant & Bar ($268++ a couple), it is beef tenderloin with truffle mashed potatoes or grilled king prawn.

WHERE: Faber Peak, 109 Mount Faber Road MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Thu, 6 - 9pm (Stardust Cabin, 5 - 8.30pm)

PRICE: $248++ - $328++ a couple

TEL: 6377-9688

INFO: E-mail guestrelations@onefabergroup.co

Mozzarella Demo At The Mast

The Mast is giving couples a mozzarella-making demonstration (6.45pm) when they celebrate Valentine’s Day at the restaurant with the four-course set dinner.

WHERE: 01-05/08 Frasers Tower,

182 Cecil Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Wed - Feb 15, 5pm

PRICE: $140++ a couple

TEL: 6513-8010

INFO: themast.com.sg

New Dishes At Le Binchotan For Valentine’s Day

Every dish on the Valentine’s Day menu is new at Le Binchotan. Highlights include chicken consomme soup prepared with binchotan-grilled chicken.

WHERE: 115 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer

WHEN: Wed - Feb 15, 6 & 8.30pm

PRICE: $229++ a couple

TEL: 6224-1045

INFO: E-mail reservations@lebinchotan.sg

Romantic Escapade At Maggie Joan’s

On the five-course set menu are snacks such as hamachi crudo

and the main course of spiced lamb paired with salmarejo sauce or barramundi and mussels. A vegetarian menu is also available.

WHERE: 110 Amoy Street MRT: Telok Ayer WHEN: Thu, 6 - 11pm

PRICE: $90++ a person, includes glass of champagne

TEL: 6221-5564

INFO: maggiejoans.com