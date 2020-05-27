Grill your scallops Japanese style

Today's recipe is especially for those who miss meeting their friends over Japanese food and drinks.

Recreate that Japanese eatery vibe at home with Hotate Mentaiyaki, a Japanese-style dish of grilled scallops with cod roe that is an oldie but goodie.

How does one ever tire of grilled scallops lusciously coated in mayonnaise, mentaiko and cheese?

The delicious upside to making your own hotate mentaiyaki is you are in full control of how much mentaiko to add to your scallops.

I managed to get my hands on mentaiko sold in a tube. It is such a convenient solution.

If you are in the mood to splurge, you can use mentaiko in its original form, which are sacs of marinated pollack or cod roe.

Some time back, I was lucky enough to get palm-size Hokkaido scallops from a seafood supplier. But these are not always available.

Make do with the frozen scallops on half shell that you can find at supermarkets or from frozen seafood sellers online. They are a convenient item to keep in the freezer as you can take them out to cook whenever you feel like it.

For smaller scallops on a half shell, simply adjust the recipe accordingly.

Have a beer or a Japanese whisky highball to go with the dish.

• Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

• Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

HOTATE MENTAIYAKI (GRILLED SCALLOPS WITH COD ROE)

INGREDIENTS

4 Hokkaido scallops on half shell (620g)

100g Japanese mayonnaise

60g mentaiko

1 Tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice

36g grated mozzarella

METHOD

1. Rinse the scallops and place in fridge to dry for an hour. Use kitchen paper to pat dry the scallops to remove excess water.

2. Pre-heat the oven grill to 220 deg C for 10 minutes.

3. In a bowl, add the mayonnaise, mentaiko and lemon juice. Mix well.

4. Place the scallops on a foil-lined baking tray.

5. Divide and spoon the mentaiko mixture among the scallops.

6. Top with the grated mozzarella.

7. Place the scallops in oven and grill for three to four minutes.

8. Remove the scallops from the oven and serve immediately.

Serves two