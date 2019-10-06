Grab a gourmet experience

Foodies alert, dining deals are up for grabs on the new Gourmet Tribe platform.

This inaugural edition features a series of gourmet events and workshops, as well as one-for-one dining promotions on the Grab app that run till Feb 29 next year.

Gourmet Tribe is jointly organised by Sphere Exhibits, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, and food and beverage consultancy firm Poulose Associates, together with presenting partner and Grab.

Dinner events range from feasting at private dining outfits to supper hotspots, while "Experiences" encompasses activities led by various experts in their craft.

These workshops include a latte art lesson at Baristart Coffee cafe in Tras Street.

In addition, Gourmet Tribe will offer exclusive deals for GrabPay users, including one-for-one food items at more than 30 restaurants across Singapore.

Just purchase a GrabPay Dealbook at $14.90 for a six-month subscription, and receive 100 one-for-one vouchers under the My Rewards page. Some dining merchants include Famous Treasure at Capitol Piazza; Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant at Furama RiverFront Hotel; and Pasta Supremo at Suntec City.

Ms Gillian Ang, Grab Singapore's head of marketing, says: "From curated experiences to one-for-one deals, Gourmet Tribe is a unique initiative that is personalised to our users' lifestyle solutions and easily accessible via the Grab app."

Mr Chua Wee Phong, executive chairman of Sphere Exhibits, adds: "We have curated many exciting events and they will definitely satisfy diners' gastronomic curiosity.

"With a strong line-up of exclusive offerings, we strongly believe that Grab users will be in for a treat with Gourmet Tribe."

Highlights

SUDAH MAKAN?

What: Savour homely Peranakan fare at this popular private dining outfit run in the home of chef Jeffrey Chia. Highlights from the eight-course dinner include kueh pie tee; ayam buah keluak; Nonya chap chye; and either babi pongteh or black squid stewed with tamarind.

Where: Nonya Bong, Block 663 Choa Chu Kang Crescent

When: Tuesday, 7pm

Price: $69, $62.10 (GrabRewards Platinum Members)

GEYLANG SUPPERINGS

What: Feast into the night at zichar restaurant JB Ah Meng. The eight-course supper features signatures such as san lou bee hoon, white pepper crab, curry fish head, and deep-fried fermented beans with pork belly. The menu will feature Jim Beam Highballs to accompany the dishes.

Where: JB Ah Meng, 534 Geylang Road

When: Oct 25, 10pm

Price: $48, $43.20 (GrabRewards Platinum Members)

DEARBORN X TOTT PRESENTS THE UPPER CRUST

What: At Dearborn Supper Club by chef Christopher Kong, one of the highlights is the cutting of the crisp homemade bread with a soft crumb. Learn to bake your own bread at this session held at kitchenware store ToTT. Equipment is provided, and participants can take home a bread basket for proofing of bread dough.

Where: ToTT, 02-427 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard

When: Oct 15, 3 to 7pm

Price: $185, $166.50 (GrabRewards Platinum Members)

• For more info, go to www.gourmettribe.sg