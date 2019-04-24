Gourmet dining treats up for grabs

Foodies, get your appetite ready for a series of gourmet dining treats at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), specially curated for Straits Times (ST) subscribers.

Two contests - for RWS Street Eats tickets and a five-course dinner at modern European restaurant table65 - start today on the SPH Rewards app platform.

First up, 50 winners will get a pair of tickets each for RWS Street Eats, a 10-day event from May 3 to 12 held at the resort's Malaysian Food Street. It brings together a variety of street food, with 14 new stalls brought in for this year's instalment.

Highlights include Penang's Projek Nasi Lemak, noted for its signature lobster nasi lemak; Bangkok's Zong Khamoo, known for its pork trotter rice; and Waroeng Kita from Jakarta, famous for its East Javanese-style ayam penyet belado.

On May 14, Dutch chef Richard van Oostenbrugge from one-Michelin-starred Restaurant 212 in Amsterdam will be in town to whip up a five-course dinner for 15 lucky winners that showcases the new Spring menu.

The dinner will be hosted by ST's senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

To join the contests, ST subscribers have to download the SPH Rewards app, look for the giveaways in the "Rewards" section and press the "Join" button.

For the RWS Street Eats contest, which closes on Monday, answer the following question:

Where will RWS Street Eats be held?

For the table65 contest, which closes on May 6, answer the following question:

table65 features a large chef's table so you can get close to the action in the kitchen. True or False?

Other dining delights slated for the coming months include sumptuous dinners at Chinese restaurant Forest in conjunction with Father's Day in June; Italian restaurant Fratelli in July; and Japanese restaurant Teppan by Chef Yonemura in October.

These delicious giveaways are part of the ST+ loyalty programme, which rewards direct subscribers of The Straits Times.

• Follow Eunice Quek on Twitter @STEuniceQ

A feast for ST subscribers

RWS STREET EATS

What: Have a delicious street-food feast at 24 stalls in the third edition of RWS Street Eats. The street-food extravaganza features stalls from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan, along with local favourites such as nonya kueh from Molly's Kueh and mango sticky rice soft serve by The Wicked Cream Co.

When: May 3 to 12, 10am to 9pm (Mondays to Thursdays), 9am to 10pm (Fridays and Saturdays)

TABLE65

What: Get a preview of new dishes on the Spring menu at table65, such as crispy Dutch red mullet with artichoke Barigoule, jus a Becasse and toast rotie; and roast saddle of lamb spiked with Lardo di Colonnata, capers and cumin-garlic mole. These will be served alongside signatures including the "Os a moelle" smoked herring, veal tartare with bone marrow, cockles and Beluga caviar; and the stunning apple dessert with salted caramel, puff pastry and walnut. Fifteen ST subscribers will each win a dinner for two worth $344++.

When: May 14, 6.30pm

FOREST

What: Celebrity chef Sam Leong will showcase his repertoire of dishes from his 30-year culinary career, which includes steamed "soon hock" fish in clear chicken stock reduction, and coffee pork ribs paired with pan-seared lemongrass chicken roll stuffed with glutinous rice. Five ST subscribers will each win a dinner for four people.

When: June

FRATELLI

What: Italian celebrity chefs and brothers Enrico and Roberto Cerea of three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio in Italy will be in town to prepare a six-course dinner for 10 ST subscribers, who will win a pair of tickets each. The dinner is hosted by ST's senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

When: July

TEPPAN BY CHEF YONEMURA

What: Eight ST subscribers will win a six-course dinner for two hosted by ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun. When: October

TANGERINE What: Fifteen ST subscribers will win a five-course dinner for two hosted by ST's senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

When: November

CURATE

What: Twelve ST subscribers will win a dinner for two hosted by ST's food editor Tan Hsueh Yun. The eight-course dinner will feature the restaurant's Winter menu.

When: December

Eunice Quek