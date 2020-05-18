Get your yong taufoo fix with so much more

When I found out last month that Bai Nian Niang Dou Fu had started islandwide delivery, I immediately checked out its Facebook page. But the minimum order was $35, which was too much because I needed just a $5 bowl for dine-in.

But last week, I checked again on a whim and my order of $20.90 was accepted - though you get free delivery if you hit $35.

The menu includes dishes from its offshoots Lin Ji Pig Trotter Rice and Nic & Tom, an eatery in Serangoon Garden Way run by second-generation owners. It was formerly called Fu Er Dai.

Bai Nian's yong taufoo comes in a set, with seven ($4.90) or nine ($5.90) pieces. The only choice is whether you want bittergourd.

Get the bigger portion because the pieces are small. They come with thin beehoon and soup. The soup, which was still hot when it arrived, has a clean, natural sweetness that goes well with the rice noodles.

For delivery, it is packed separately and you can eat the noodles dry with just the sauces provided. There wasn't that option for dine-in. Both the sweet sauce and chilli sauce taste amazing, whether on their own or mixed together.

The yong taufoo has three kinds of filling - fish paste, prawn paste and minced pork - stuffed into fried beancurd, rolled in beancurd skin or made into a patty. They are all good.

A big eater may not be full with just yong taufoo, so get a side dish to be safe,

F Chicken Wings ($5) is good value as there are three deep-fried wings cut into six pieces. They can be more crisp, but the meat is moist and well-marinated.

That would have been enough food, but the braised pork trotter I tasted at Nic & Tom had impressed and I wanted an encore. It goes very well with rice and the menu has an affordable Long Jiang Pig Leg Rice ($4.90).

But because the yong taufoo comes with beehoon, I opt for just Pig Trotter ($10), packed with braising gravy on the side. It's a big serving, but leftovers can be reheated and eaten later with egg noodles or porridge. The gravy can be used as a noodle sauce too.

BAI NIAN NIANG DOU FU

HOW TO ORDER WhatsApp 8410-4122. The menu can be found in the WhatsApp profile. DELIVERY CHARGE $5. Free for orders of $35 and more. RATING 4 stars

The trotter, which is deboned and sliced, looks messy in the plastic container but is soft and yummy.

You can opt for just Lean Meat ($16) but fans of the dish will tell you the best parts are the skin and tendons. That's where the collagen is too.