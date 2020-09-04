Get your favourite mooncakes online from DaBaoNow SG

DaBaoNow SG, a local online food delivery service, is taking Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations straight into your homes with its virtual roadshow from Sept 11 to 30. Featuring mooncakes from fan-favourite brands such as Peach Garden, there’s something for everyone at the event.

The best part about this virtual event is that a portion of the sales will be donated to Animal Lovers League and Down Syndrome Association (Singapore). Here are some of our top picks from the virtual festival.

Bite of heritage



InterContinental Singapore puts the spotlight on Peranakan flavours in its snowskin mooncakes. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE



InterContinental Singapore is putting the spotlight on Peranakan desserts by infusing them into the hotel’s new snow skin mooncake collection. Each mooncake is delicately crafted in a signature rose shape, and flavours in each set include Chendol, Pulut Hitam, Durian Pengat, Pandan and Coconut Kaya.

If you’re not a fan of snow skin mooncakes, you can try the hotel’s artisanal baked mooncakes.

Get a fruity mix

Fullerton Hotel is rolling out its Jade Signatures Mooncake Collection 2020 with brand new flavours such as Red Bean and Pineapple with Tangerine Peel and Baked Mixed Nuts with Black Dates. Presented in boxes of elegant pink and turquoise, this collection is the perfect gift that you can send to your family and friends.



Get your classic favourites from The Fullerton Hotel Singapore. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE



You can also get traditional flavours from the hotel, such as single- and double-yolk baked mooncakes and low-sugar ones.

Not your ordinary mooncakes



Peach Garden is offering refreshing mooncake flavours this year. PHOTO: PEACH GARDEN



If you’re interested in unconventional flavours, don’t miss out on Peach Garden’s new refreshing options. This year, the Chinese restaurant is offering Premium Jackfruit Paste with Melon Seeds, Snowskin Milk Tea Paste with Chocolate "Pearls", Premium Refreshing Pomelo Cheese Paste with Orange Peel and more. Enjoy a limited edition gift box when you purchase 20 boxes or more.

Visit www.dabaonow.com.sg/maf2020 for more details.