Game Of Thrones whiskies and Iron Throne at Changi Airport Terminal 3 pop-up

SINGAPORE - Winter is here at a Changi Airport Terminal 3 pop-up offering a limited-edition collection of Game Of Thrones whiskies.

From now until May 28, from 8am until midnight daily, people passing through the departure hall will be able to sample the single malt scotch whiskies - and get their picture taken seated on a life-sized Iron Throne. The eight expressions, associated with the seven houses of Westeros as well as the Night's Watch, are released by global spirits conglomerate Diageo in collaboration with the hit HBO television series.

The eighth and final season of the show, based on George R.R. Martin's A Song Of Ice And Fire books, began airing here on April 15.

The bottles, which range in price from $73.50 for House Targaryen's Cardhu Gold Reserve to $138 for House Tyrell's Clynelish Reserve, are displayed upon a large table in the shape of Westeros, the fictional continent in which Game Of Thrones is set. The full collection of eight retails at $783.50.

Outside of the airport, it is only available for purchase online as a full set of eight bottles via alcohol retailers 1855 The Bottle Shop (www.1855thebottleshop.com) and AsherBWS (www.asherbws.com).

Each of the whisky's flavours, the location of the distillery and backstory reflect the house it is associated with.

For instance, House Greyjoy, a seafaring people, is matched with the maritime, saline flavours of Talisker Select Reserve, made on the remote and rugged shores of the Isle of Skye.



PHOTO: RUSSEL WONG



To help visitors determine which house they belong to, there is a touch-screen quiz.

Depending on the week, there will also be scotch and food pairings, cocktail tastings and a calligrapher who will personalise souvenirs.

Changi Airport was chosen to host the six-week pop-up because "it's a hub for many countries, where you can have a good mix of nationalities, ages and genders," Singapore-based Mr Paulo Guludjian, Diageo general manager for Asia, Pacific, Middle East, India and Egypt, tells The Straits Times.

"When you do something like this, you want to have scale and Changi definitely brings scale with its high footfall."