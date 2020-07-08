Fuss-free mentaiko pasta for one

Cooking for yourself does not mean boiling instant noodles or eating poorly.

For a quick yet scrumptious dish that is easy to rustle up, try mentaiko pasta.

Mentaiko is spicy cured pollock roe, but I find it more savoury than spicy. With just a few ingredients and minimal effort, you can enjoy a Japanese cafe-style one-dish meal at home.

As I am crazy about it, I have added more shiso (perilla) in my take on this Japanese fusion dish. You can do without shiso and use nori strips as a garnish, but it is not quite the same.

Shiso has a herbaceous, nutty minty taste that helps cut through the creaminess and intensifies both flavour and texture.

This is a dish that requires very little washing up afterwards. Serve it with a side salad and you are all set for a delectable, fuss-free meal.

Follow Hedy Khoo on Instagram @hedchefhedykhoo

Follow Straits Times Food on Instagram and Facebook @straitstimesfood

MENTAIKO PASTA

INGREDIENTS

2 shiso leaves

2 litres of water

2 tsp fine salt

85g angel hair pasta

1 Tbs thickened cream

10g finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

45g mentaiko (marinated pollock roe), removed from the sac

Sea salt

10 nori strips

3g Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings

METHOD

1. Rinse and dry the shiso leaves.

2. Place the leaves one on top of the other. Roll them up and slice finely. Set aside.

3. Bring 2 litres of water to a boil in a saucepan. Add 2 tsp of fine salt.

4. Let water reach boiling point again and add pasta. Boil according to the packet's instructions - usually around 4 to 5 minutes. Switch off fire.

5. Pour pasta into a colander to drain all the water. Place pasta back into pot.

6. In a bowl, mix thickened cream with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

7. Add the mixture to the pasta and stir through.

8. Add three-quarters of the mentaiko and toss through. Sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt and toss briefly.

9. Transfer the pasta to a plate. Place the remaining mentaiko on top. Garnish with finely sliced shiso, nori strips and Parmigiano-Reggiano shavings.

10. Serve immediately.

Serves one