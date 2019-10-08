From tofu omakase to palm sugar doughnuts: Tan Hsueh Yun recommends Bangkok eats beyond street food

When in Bangkok, Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun always eats Thai. Thai street food to be precise. But this time, she decided to visit restaurants she would not usually go to.

Join her as she visits Brassica Bangkok run by Singaporean chef Tan Cong Wen and his girlfriend Mae. The palm sugar doughnut is "puffy, fluffy and absolutely delicious," she says.

Another noteworthy place for foodies, she says, is the tofu omakase restaurant, Mihara Tofuten.

She also explores the concept of hyperlocal cuisine at Taan. Here, one can savour food made from ingredients which come from within a 1,000km radius of Bangkok.

Follow STFood’s Facebook page for more updates on Hsueh's food adventure in Bangkok.

1. Taan

2. Riva Arun Hotel

3. Lennon's

4. Mihara Tofuten

5. Brassica Bangkok