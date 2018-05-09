Fresh rosemary and a creamy (non-dairy) sauce turn chicken breasts into something special

(WASHINGTON POST) - You, the cook, will not have to tell anyone when this simple, one-pan dish is ready. They will be compelled by its compounding, lovely aromas as you add the shallot, garlic and fresh rosemary to a hot skillet gilded with bits of just-seared chicken.

In 10 minutes, broth and coconut milk will cook down to a sauce creamier than you can imagine, and create perhaps more than is necessary to coat the chicken breasts you return to the pan. No matter; you may want to mop up that herby, softly chunky sauce with crusty bread or swirl a starchy side into it or just slurp it with a spoon.

And just when your dinner companion can’t bear another moment of waiting, a finishing sprinkle of fresh rosemary will hit the chicken and waft anew the invitation to come and get it.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Skillet

Serves two

The simple pan-sauce technique used in this recipe can be tweaked and applied to other meats and proteins cooked in a single skillet. Canned coconut milk and its fat add richness here, but its flavour is not pronounced. Serve with sauteed carrots.

Adapted from The Everything Healthy Meal Prep Book by Tina Chow (Adams Media, 2018).

Ingredients

1 large shallot

Leaves from 1 or 2 stems fresh rosemary

2 cloves garlic

Two 170g boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (no tenderloins attached)

½ tsp kosher salt, or more as needed

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

2 Tbsp vegetable or grapeseed oil

1 cup chicken broth, preferably no salt added

⅔ cup coconut milk, preferably Aroy-D brand

½ lemon

Method