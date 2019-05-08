Free Old Chang Kee Unicorn'O puffs for SPH direct subscribers

SINGAPORE- Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) direct subscribers will have the chance to redeem a free multicoloured curry puff at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex this Saturday (May 11) from 2 to 5pm.

The exclusive giveaway is part of the Old Chang Kee flagship store's first-year anniversary celebration event, jointly organised by Old Chang Kee and SPH Rewards.

Three hundred multicoloured puffs, dubbed the Unicorn'O, will be up for grabs. To redeem, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the SPH Rewards app.

The colourful rendition of the Curry'O was created specially for the anniversary celebrations to thank supporters.

Mr Han Kee Juan, founder and executive chairman of Old Chang Kee, says: "I'm very happy to be celebrating the first anniversary of this very meaningful store where we (first) started. With this celebration, our original Curry'O has a new birthday suit and is now dressed in a colourful pastry."

Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex is at the original location of the homegrown brand's first stall, at the junction of Mackenzie Road and Niven Road opposite Rex Cinema.

There are activities lined up at the event on Saturday, and customers can also stand to win merchandise such as Old Chang Kee curry puff pouches and SPH Rewards towels.

On Saturday and Sunday (May 11 and 12), the first 50 customers from the Merdeka Generation who visit the outlet on each day will also be eligible to redeem a free set of Hainanese Chicken Rice Balls when they present their NRIC.

Popular snacks such as the Curry'O, Spring'O rolls and Sotong Head OnStik will be sold at a promotional price of $1 at the flagship store on both days.

Diners who spend $10 and above will get the opportunity to redeem an enamel cup, and also try their hand at designing their own by joining the old-school enamel cup design competition.

Participants can submit their designs by tagging Old Chang Kee on Instagram and emailing the design to rewards@sph.com.sg on Saturday and Sunday. Five winners will walk away with a $50 Old Chang Kee voucher.