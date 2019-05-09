Free Old Chang Kee multicoloured curry puffs for ST subscribers

Direct subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers will have the chance to redeem a free multicoloured curry puff at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex on Saturday from 2 to 5pm.

The exclusive giveaway is part of the Old Chang Kee flagship store's first-year-anniversary celebration event, jointly organised by Old Chang Kee and SPH Rewards.

Three hundred multicoloured puffs, dubbed the Unicorn'O, will be up for grabs. To redeem, flash the ST+ e-card in the SPH Rewards app.

The colourful rendition of the Curry'O was created specially for the anniversary celebrations to thank supporters.

Mr Han Kee Juan, founder and executive chairman of Old Chang Kee, says: "I'm happy to be celebrating the first anniversary of this meaningful store where we (first) started. With this celebration, our original Curry'O has a new birthday suit and is now dressed in a colourful pastry."

Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Rex opened last year at the original location of the home-grown brand's first stall, at the junction of Mackenzie Road and Niven Road, opposite Rex Cinema.

There are activities lined up at the event on Saturday and customers also stand to win merchandise, such as Old Chang Kee curry-puff-shaped pouches and SPH Rewards towels.

The first 50 customers from the Merdeka Generation - meaning Singaporeans born in the 1950s - who visit the outlet on Saturday and Sunday, will also be eligible to redeem a free set of Hainanese Chicken Rice Balls when they present their NRIC.

Popular snacks, such as the Curry'O, Spring'O rolls and Sotong Head OnStik, will be sold at a promotional price of $1 at the flagship store on both days.

Diners who spend $10 and above will get the opportunity to redeem an enamel cup and also try designing their own by joining the old-school enamel-cup design competition.

Participants can submit their designs by tagging Old Chang Kee on Instagram and e-mailing the design to rewards@sph.com.sg on Saturday and Sunday.

Five winners will each walk away with a $50 Old Chang Kee voucher.