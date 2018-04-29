Foodie treats for Mother's Day

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - There are about two weeks to Mother's Day and you have just enough time to make plans.

If you can't decide, here are a dozen suggestions (not including the dozen flowers for mummy dearest).



PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS



What: A la carte brunch

Where: Adrift by David Myers, Hotel Lobby Tower 2, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue (Tel: 6688-5657)

If you're planning to take her for a stroll at Gardens by the Bay or shopping at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, drop in at Adrift by David Myers.

Check out dishes such as the Eggs Benedict ($22), Wagyu Cheeseburger ($28) and Wagyu Katsu Sandwich ($55). Mothers also get a glass of champagne.



PHOTO: CAFE GAVROCHE



What: Mums eat for free, up to $30, for every $100 spent

Where: Cafe Gavroche, 69 Tras Street (Tel: 6225-4869)

If you have to celebrate Mother's Day twice, take one mummy to Cafe Gavroche (above) on Saturday. Signature items from this French eatery include Oven-baked Ham & Gruyere Cheese Croque-Madame Sandwich ($18) and Gianduja Chocolate Cake and Caramel ($12). An additional treat for mums: the first glass of Rose Lychee Sangria (worth $15) is free.



PHOTO: COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT SINGAPORE NOVENA



What: Mother dines for free with every three paying adults ($68 each)

Where: Sky 22, Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, 99 Irrawaddy Road (Tel: 6378-2040)

Besides the spread of food, it'll be interactive at Sky22. Express your love for your mother with a card from your table. The best entries win dining vouchers. There will also be a supervised kids' activity corner.



PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE



What: For every three full paying diners, mum dines for free. Brunch from $108

Where: Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre, 9 Wallich Street (Tel: 6428-5000)

The underrated Racines offers a brunch with French, international and refined local Chinese delicacies. Mothers will get a free sweet treat. There is also a special mums-only lucky draw to win a spa package worth $570.



PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE



What: Mother's Day buffet dinner, $108 an adult

Where: Edge, Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard (Tel: 6826-8240)

The buffet dinner at Edge runs over the weekend, so it's perfect for those who need to have two celebrations.

The spread includes Singaporean, Chinese, Malay, Indian and Japanese cuisine. Mothers get a free glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne and a carnation.



PHOTOS: SWENSEN'S



What: Mother's Day Korean Chestnut ice cream cake (from $23)

Where: All Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets

If it's for a home celebration, this would be a nice cake to add to the festivities. It's made from Korean chestnuts, with crisp chocolate and berries.



PHOTO: ESQUINA



What: Seven-course lunch, $88 a person

Where: Esquina, 16 Jiak Chuan Rd (Tel: 6222-1616)

It's a Spanish spread of seasonal dishes such as white asparagus with chicken broth, roasted cherry tomato and marinated quail egg; and lobster and red snapper paella.

Desserts include cherries with white chocolate parfait, green apple sorbet and cranberry crumble; and orange blossom madeleines.



PHOTO: PARK HOTEL FARRER PARK



What: Seven-course Thai menu, $25 a person

Where: Blue Jasmine, Level 5 Park Hotel Farrer Park, 10 Farrer Park Station Road (Tel: 6824-8851)

This halal restaurant is offering a one-day set menu featuring popular Thai dishes such as Fresh Rice Paper Roll with Prawns and Avocado, and Esarn Roast Kampong Chicken with Smoked Chili Sauce.

All mothers will be presented with a Thai floral garland.



PHOTO: ROYAL PLAZA ON SCOTTS



What: Mother's Day buffet, $70 (lunch) and $83 (dinner)

Where: Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road (Tel: 6589-7799)

There will be dishes that should appeal to mums, such as slow-cooked emperor's chicken infused with Chinese herbs and spices, and seafood bouillabaisse.

There will also be a lucky draw to a weekend staycation at Royal Plaza on Scotts' Royal Club Premiere room.



PHOTO: ONE GROUP



What: Mother's Day brunch, from $95

Where: Stellar at 1-Altitude, Level 62 One Raffles Place (Tel: 6438-0410)

It's a selection of seafood and meats for brunch, including platters of Fine de Claire and Loch Fyne oysters, Hokkaido scallop carpaccio and truffled lobster risotto.

There is also a charcuterie and foie gras live station, and a carving station with slow roasted wagyu ribeye.



PHOTO: YAM'S KITCHEN



What: Eight-course set menu ($8 for mothers with every four paying diners, $49.80 a person)

Where: Yam's Kitchen, 04-101 E!Hub @ Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close (Tel: 6584-5884)

This eight-course meal has dishes such as Four Heavenly Treasures (with cordyceps wanton and crab meat, salted egg fish skin, fragrant wine pork belly and Thai-style jellyfish) and double-boiled kampung chicken cordyceps soup.



PHOTO: PARK HOTEL CLARKE QUAY



What: Mother's Day brunch, $38 a person

Where: Porta Fine Food & Import Company, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, 1 Unity Street (Tel: 6593-8855)

There will be lots of food at the brunch - such as Fine de Claire Oysters, from the French coast, and Chicken Waldorf Salad. There will activities for kids and a lucky draw to win staycations at Park Hotel Clarke Quay.