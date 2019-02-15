Food promotions, F&B festivals and wine events

FOOD

Ce La Vi’s Sky High Brunch

Back for its first edition of the year tomorrow, Ce La Vi’s Sky High Brunch includes Asian dishes with a modern flair, alongside exclusive cocktails and free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne. Guests can also indulge in tropical-themed beats by Ce La Vi’s resident DJs, set against the backdrop of Singapore’s iconic skyline.

WHERE: Marina Bay Sands Tower 3,

1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 4pm

PRICE: $188++ a person

TEL: 6508-2188

INFO: E-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com

Fast Wraps At Pita Tree Forum

Choose from five different pitas or wraps at Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs’ new kiosk at Forum The Shopping Mall – Minced Beef ($11.90), Chicken Shish ($11.90),

Greek Chicken Avocado ($12.90), Lamb Kufte ($12.90), Authentic Falafel ($11) – or the Chicken Shish & Lamb Kufte ($15 a skewer).

WHERE: 01-K3 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard

WHEN: 11 - 3am (till 6am on Fri, Sat & eve of public holiday)

PRICE: $11 - $15 TEL: 6219-3234

INFO: pitatree.com

The Great Baan Ying Brunch

The Great Baan Ying Brunch offers Thai favourites that include one main course – Angus Beef Steak, Bone-in Iberico Pork Chop (add $9.80++), Grilled Large River Prawns or Pan-fried Salmon Steak – and a buffet spread of up to 15 appetisers, sides and desserts on rotation every weekend.

WHERE: 02-07 Royal Square @ Novena, 103 Irrawaddy Road MRT: Novena

WHEN: 11am - 3pm (Sat & Sun)

PRICE: $38.80++ an adult ($29.80++ for free-flow wine & beer), $19.40++ a child (four – 10 years old; free for those under three)

TEL: 9111-7852

INFO: E-mail sawasdee@baanying.sg

Swensen’s Beary Lovely Cake

Swensen’s pink Beary Lovely Cake (350g) combines Cookies & Cream and strawberry-flavoured ice cream within, topped with a little bear made with fondant. Specially created for Valentine’s Day, the cake is available for dine-in or takeaway until the end of this month.

WHERE: All Swensen’s & Earle Swensen’s outlets & online at swensens.com.sg

WHEN: Till Feb 28 PRICE: $27.90+ for takeaway/ $27.90++ for dine-in

TEL: 6788-8128

INFO: E-mail swensens@abr.com.

Cure & Gallery By Chele Four-Hands Experience

Chef-owners Andrew Walsh of Cure and Chele Gonzalez of Metro Manila’s Gallery by Chele’s six-course tasting menu will feature dishes such as chef Gonzalez’s Tiger’s Milk of scallops ceviche and Fired! Pulpo, a Spanish-Filipino creation of octopus with papaya; and chef Walsh’s Pigeon-Hoisin paired with cherries and parfait.

WHERE: 21 Keong Saik Road

MRT: Outram Park

WHEN: Feb 27 & 28, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $168++ a person, add $120++ for wine-pairing

TEL: 6221-2189

INFO: www.curesingapore.com

March School Break

Kids Eat Well For Free At Jamie’s Italian

One child (up to 12 years old) gets a free dish from the kids’ menu for every adult main course ordered from the regular a la carte menu at Jamie’s Italian’s VivoCity and Forum outlets. Each kids’ menu dish ($12++), such as the Margherita Pizza, the Fantastic Fish Stew or the Happy Chicken Lollipops, comes with a complimentary drink.

WHERE (MRT): 01-165/166/167 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); 01-01/04 Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road (Orchard)

WHEN: March 18 - 22; VivoCity: noon - 9pm (Mon - Thu), noon - 10pm (Fri); Forum: 11.30am - 10pm (Mon - Thu), 11.30am - 11pm (Fri)

PRICE: $12++ or free with adult main course

TEL: 6733-5500 (VivoCity)/6655-7676 (Forum)

INFO: www.jamieoliver.com/italian/singapore

F&B FESTIVALS

Sri Lankan Food Fest

Experience authentic Sri Lankan cuisine as chef Publis Silva, executive chef of Mount Lavinia Hotel Colombo, collaborates with chef Sam Chin, executive sous chef of Triple Three, to whip up dishes such as Sri Lankan Crab, Fish Ambulthiyal and Devilled Prawn.

WHERE: Triple Three Restaurant, Mandarin Orchard Singapore,

333 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Today, noon - 2.30pm

PRICE: $78++ an adult; $28++ a child

TEL: 6831-6288

INFO: E-mail dine.orchard@meritushotels.co

Michelin Guide Street Food Festival

Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate are bringing back the Michelin Guide Street Food Festival. The third edition features iconic

local names such as Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff and Traditional Haig Road Putu Piring. New additions include Burnt Ends, Shisen Hanten and Toritama Shirokane.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront

WHEN: Feb 22 & 23: 5 - 7.30pm, 8 - 10.30pm; Feb 24: 10am - 12.30pm, 1 - 3.30pm

PRICE/INFO: Tickets at $30 - $200 from tinyurl.com/michstreet2019; dishes from $3

Early Bird Discounts For Singapore Cocktail Festival

The Singapore Cocktail Festival returns in May, but tickets are already on sale at early-bird discounts. The larger-than-ever programme line-up brings together Singapore’s vibrant cocktail scene and the best bartenders and bars from around the world.

WHERE: Empress Lawn, 10 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place

WHEN: May 10 - 18, 4 - 11pm

(early-bird discounts close on Feb 28)

PRICE: Cocktails at $12 nett each; tickets from $35 ($30 for early birds) for one-day pass to $180 ($162) for Jumbo Party Pack

INFO: E-mail hello@sgcocktailfest.com

WINE EVENTS

The Cuisine Of Chef Lino Sauro With Frescobaldi Wines

The six-course menu includes raw shrimp (ama ebi), poached mackerel and housemade chitarra spaghetti. Featured wines include Pomino Bianco 2017 and Nipozzano

Chianti Rufina Riserva 2014.

WHERE: Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare, 34 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar

WHEN: Thu, 7pm

PRICE: $161++ a person ($128.80++ for HSBC cardholders)

TEL: 6319-4038

INFO: E-mail gustoitaliano@sph.com.sg

Wan Hao Treasures & Cloudy Bay Wines

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant celebrates its re-opening with a special dinner event paired with the wines of Cloudy Bay Winery. Diners can expect signature favourites such as Wan Hao’s double-boiled superior soup and tea-smoked wagyu beef with king mushroom, to be accompanied by Cloudy Bay’s Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Te Koko and Pinot Noir.

WHERE: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard

WHEN: Feb 28, 7pm

PRICE: $233.05 nett a person ($174.20 for SPH subscribers)

TEL: 6831-4605

INFO: E-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com

Handpicked Wines With Violet Oon’s British Hainanese Dishes

Violet Oon whips up a feast of British Hainanese dishes, to be paired with Handpicked Wines such as the medium-bodied Rose and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon. Each diner gets a bottle of Handpicked Regional Selection Rose worth $48.

WHERE: 03-22 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard

WHEN: March 1, 7pm PRICE: $149++ a person ($119.20++ for Citi Card holders)

TEL: 6319-4038

INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg