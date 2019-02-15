Food promotions, F&B festivals and wine events

FOOD
PROMOTIONS
Ce La Vi’s Sky High Brunch
Back for its first edition of the year tomorrow, Ce La Vi’s Sky High Brunch includes Asian dishes with a modern flair, alongside exclusive cocktails and free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne. Guests can also indulge in tropical-themed beats by Ce La Vi’s resident DJs, set against the backdrop of Singapore’s iconic skyline.
WHERE: Marina Bay Sands Tower 3,
1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront
WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 4pm
PRICE: $188++ a person
TEL: 6508-2188
INFO: E-mail reservation-sg@celavi.com
Fast Wraps At Pita Tree Forum
Choose from five different pitas or wraps at Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs’ new kiosk at Forum The Shopping Mall – Minced Beef ($11.90), Chicken Shish ($11.90),
Greek Chicken Avocado ($12.90), Lamb Kufte ($12.90), Authentic Falafel ($11) – or the Chicken Shish & Lamb Kufte ($15 a skewer).
WHERE: 01-K3 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard
WHEN: 11 - 3am (till 6am on Fri, Sat & eve of public holiday)
PRICE: $11 - $15 TEL: 6219-3234
INFO: pitatree.com
The Great Baan Ying Brunch
The Great Baan Ying Brunch offers Thai favourites that include one main course – Angus Beef Steak, Bone-in Iberico Pork Chop (add $9.80++), Grilled Large River Prawns or Pan-fried Salmon Steak – and a buffet spread of up to 15 appetisers, sides and desserts on rotation every weekend.
WHERE: 02-07 Royal Square @ Novena, 103 Irrawaddy Road MRT: Novena
WHEN: 11am - 3pm (Sat & Sun)
PRICE: $38.80++ an adult ($29.80++ for free-flow wine & beer), $19.40++ a child (four – 10 years old; free for those under three)
TEL: 9111-7852
INFO: E-mail sawasdee@baanying.sg
Swensen’s Beary Lovely Cake
Swensen’s pink Beary Lovely Cake (350g) combines Cookies & Cream and strawberry-flavoured ice cream within, topped with a little bear made with fondant. Specially created for Valentine’s Day, the cake is available for dine-in or takeaway until the end of this month.
WHERE: All Swensen’s & Earle Swensen’s outlets & online at swensens.com.sg
WHEN: Till Feb 28 PRICE: $27.90+ for takeaway/ $27.90++ for dine-in
TEL: 6788-8128
INFO: E-mail swensens@abr.com.
Cure & Gallery By Chele Four-Hands Experience
Chef-owners Andrew Walsh of Cure and Chele Gonzalez of Metro Manila’s Gallery by Chele’s six-course tasting menu will feature dishes such as chef Gonzalez’s Tiger’s Milk of scallops ceviche and Fired! Pulpo, a Spanish-Filipino creation of octopus with papaya; and chef Walsh’s Pigeon-Hoisin paired with cherries and parfait.
WHERE: 21 Keong Saik Road
MRT: Outram Park
WHEN: Feb 27 & 28, 6 - 10pm PRICE: $168++ a person, add $120++ for wine-pairing
TEL: 6221-2189
INFO: www.curesingapore.com
March School Break
Kids Eat Well For Free At Jamie’s Italian
One child (up to 12 years old) gets a free dish from the kids’ menu for every adult main course ordered from the regular a la carte menu at Jamie’s Italian’s VivoCity and Forum outlets. Each kids’ menu dish ($12++), such as the Margherita Pizza, the Fantastic Fish Stew or the Happy Chicken Lollipops, comes with a complimentary drink.
WHERE (MRT): 01-165/166/167 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk (HarbourFront); 01-01/04 Forum Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road (Orchard)
WHEN: March 18 - 22; VivoCity: noon - 9pm (Mon - Thu), noon - 10pm (Fri); Forum: 11.30am - 10pm (Mon - Thu), 11.30am - 11pm (Fri)
PRICE: $12++ or free with adult main course
TEL: 6733-5500 (VivoCity)/6655-7676 (Forum)
INFO: www.jamieoliver.com/italian/singapore
F&B FESTIVALS
Sri Lankan Food Fest
Experience authentic Sri Lankan cuisine as chef Publis Silva, executive chef of Mount Lavinia Hotel Colombo, collaborates with chef Sam Chin, executive sous chef of Triple Three, to whip up dishes such as Sri Lankan Crab, Fish Ambulthiyal and Devilled Prawn.
WHERE: Triple Three Restaurant, Mandarin Orchard Singapore,
333 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard
WHEN: Today, noon - 2.30pm
PRICE: $78++ an adult; $28++ a child
TEL: 6831-6288
INFO: E-mail dine.orchard@meritushotels.co
Michelin Guide Street Food Festival
Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate are bringing back the Michelin Guide Street Food Festival. The third edition features iconic
local names such as Tai Wah Pork Noodle, Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff and Traditional Haig Road Putu Piring. New additions include Burnt Ends, Shisen Hanten and Toritama Shirokane.
WHERE: The Coliseum, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront
WHEN: Feb 22 & 23: 5 - 7.30pm, 8 - 10.30pm; Feb 24: 10am - 12.30pm, 1 - 3.30pm
PRICE/INFO: Tickets at $30 - $200 from tinyurl.com/michstreet2019; dishes from $3
Early Bird Discounts For Singapore Cocktail Festival
The Singapore Cocktail Festival returns in May, but tickets are already on sale at early-bird discounts. The larger-than-ever programme line-up brings together Singapore’s vibrant cocktail scene and the best bartenders and bars from around the world.
WHERE: Empress Lawn, 10 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place
WHEN: May 10 - 18, 4 - 11pm
(early-bird discounts close on Feb 28)
PRICE: Cocktails at $12 nett each; tickets from $35 ($30 for early birds) for one-day pass to $180 ($162) for Jumbo Party Pack
INFO: E-mail hello@sgcocktailfest.com
WINE EVENTS
The Cuisine Of Chef Lino Sauro With Frescobaldi Wines
The six-course menu includes raw shrimp (ama ebi), poached mackerel and housemade chitarra spaghetti. Featured wines include Pomino Bianco 2017 and Nipozzano
Chianti Rufina Riserva 2014.
WHERE: Gattopardo Ristorante di Mare, 34 Tras Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar
WHEN: Thu, 7pm
PRICE: $161++ a person ($128.80++ for HSBC cardholders)
TEL: 6319-4038
INFO: E-mail gustoitaliano@sph.com.sg
Wan Hao Treasures & Cloudy Bay Wines
Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant celebrates its re-opening with a special dinner event paired with the wines of Cloudy Bay Winery. Diners can expect signature favourites such as Wan Hao’s double-boiled superior soup and tea-smoked wagyu beef with king mushroom, to be accompanied by Cloudy Bay’s Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Te Koko and Pinot Noir.
WHERE: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard
WHEN: Feb 28, 7pm
PRICE: $233.05 nett a person ($174.20 for SPH subscribers)
TEL: 6831-4605
INFO: E-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com
Handpicked Wines With Violet Oon’s British Hainanese Dishes
Violet Oon whips up a feast of British Hainanese dishes, to be paired with Handpicked Wines such as the medium-bodied Rose and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon. Each diner gets a bottle of Handpicked Regional Selection Rose worth $48.
WHERE: 03-22 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard
WHEN: March 1, 7pm PRICE: $149++ a person ($119.20++ for Citi Card holders)
TEL: 6319-4038
INFO: E-mail asianmasters@sph.com.sg